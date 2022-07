Cuero police say a man is in custody after an attempted robbery at a local liquor store on the night of July13. The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. when a Black male wearing dark clothing entered Ranch House Spirits and Gifts on Broadway Street, pulling out a firearm on the lone employee. The employee was able to fight back and run out of the store. The suspect followed the employee out and then fled the scene on foot. The employee then called 911.

