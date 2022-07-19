Driver cited in collision with Hartford fire truck, official says

SHELTON — A stretch of Route 8 has been closed for hours after an early Sunday crash, according to officials. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a crash and truck fire caused the closure between Exits 11 and 10 on Route 8 southbound. The crash occurred before 5 a.m. Sunday.
It was just the beginning of an insurance appraiser's nightmare when Linda Pernel of Hamden was driving north on I-91 just outside Middletown. State police say a chain reaction of collisions began when she drove off the shoulder and hit the guard rail. An ambulance rushing to the scene was...
STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police responded to a fatal crash in Stafford that killed the driver after skidding off road, police say. The vehicle was driving south on Furnace Road when the operator lost control. There were no other vehicles involved in the accident. It is unknown what caused the driver to lose control. […]
One person died and two others were injured in a wrong-way accident involving two cars on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport early Saturday morning, according to State Police. A motorist was driving a Saturn north in the I-95 southbound lanes near Exit 26 and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee, authorities said. Danilo Mazariegos, a passenger in the Saturn, died at Bridgeport Hospital, state police said.
HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Hartford’s Main Street was home to another shooting, marking the second such incident in the last 18 hours. Hartford Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at around 2:27 a.m. at 3229 Main Street. Police said they found evidence of gunfire upon arrival. A call to dispatch from a nearby hospital informed […]
Firefighters extinguished a pick-up truck fire in the driveway of a Vernon home on Sunday morning. Multiple crews were called to a home on Reservoir Road near the McDonald's Restaurant on Route 31 around 7:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found a pick-up truck well-involved in fire and...
An ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 91 North in Middletown. According to accident reports filed by State Police, the ambulance was arriving at a scene near Exit 20 on I-91 North where a vehicle had struck the guard rail. As it arrived, the ambulance was struck on the rear driver’s side, leading to a four-car crash in the left lane, reports said. One of the other vehicles involved continued on I-91 North and was involved in a separate collision.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Memorial Bridge in Springfield Saturday morning for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire officials, they responded to the scene around 9 a.m. One occupant was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. No cause has been...
NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating two Saturday night shooting incidents that injured three people. The first happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Goffe Street, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter report found a 49-year-old New Haven man and a 30-year-old North Haven woman who had been wounded by gunfire.
HAMDEN — Firefighters extinguished a burning electric bus Saturday, officials said. Crews responded to the CT Transit depot Saturday morning for an electric bus fire, officials said on Facebook. “Lithium ion battery fires are difficult to extinguish due to the thermal chemical process that produces great heat and continually...
DEEP RIVER — A local man accused of pushing a boy off a bike is facing new charges for a separate incident, according to state records. Jameson Chapman, 48, was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening in connection with a July 12 arrest, according to judicial records.
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Friday night. Officers were called to Franklin Avenue around 9:20 p.m. after getting a call from a citizen about shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound inside of 393 Franklin...
A man has been detained after having a stand off with West Hartford Police for 6 hours. After much negotiation, the man was detained and taken away by an ambulance, with officers in tow. Updated: 21 hours ago. Man who pushed boy off bike faces more charges. Updated: 21 hours...
MILFORD — Police are warning residents to not confront thieves after a gun was pointed at two people this week — one month after a local man needed 300 stitches when he interrupted a similar catalytic converter theft in his driveway. Milford police said the latest incident occurred...
Two children were ejected from a golf cart at a campground in North Canaan Saturday afternoon, state police reported. According to the report, three people were in the golf cart when the driver lost control on a dirt road, leading to both children being ejected. Both children were conscious and...
A North Haven man was charged Wednesday morning after he allegedly shot pellets at another driver while traveling north on Interstate 91, according to State Police. Troopers received a call from the victim driver at around 10 a.m. The caller said they had been hit in the face several times, but were not injured. The caller provided a description of the suspect and said he was in a gray Toyota Prius, state police said in a news release Thursday.
BRIDGEPORT — A city man was arrested early Saturday after leading police investigating a potential shooting on a chase, according to Bridgeport police. The city’s emergency communications center received a ShotSpotter activation on Center Street near the Greene Homes at 1:38 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Fire and Police responded to a structure fire in New Haven Saturday night that displaced a family consisting of two adults and a child. Units arrived to a working fire at 9:19 p.m. that was contained to the back of the house. Firefighters contained the blaze without any extension to vehicles or structures, New Haven Fire said.
It was around four the afternoon. The workday was just about done when the ground gave way in a trench at a construction site in Vernon. The trench quickly became a grave for the construction worker trapped inside. Described as a man in his fifties, the worker was still alive...
HARTFORD — Police say a man was shot Saturday morning on Main Street. Officers responded to the 300 block of Main Street around 9 a.m. after a resident reported seeing a person shot outside the building, Sgt. Chris Mastroianni said. Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds...
