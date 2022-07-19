Driver cited in collision with Hartford fire truck, official says

An ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 91 North in Middletown. According to accident reports filed by State Police, the ambulance was arriving at a scene near Exit 20 on I-91 North where a vehicle had struck the guard rail. As it arrived, the ambulance was struck on the rear driver’s side, leading to a four-car crash in the left lane, reports said. One of the other vehicles involved continued on I-91 North and was involved in a separate collision.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO