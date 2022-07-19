ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Woman Charged in Violent Conflict with Police

By City News Service
 5 days ago
SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 43-year-old Newport Beach woman was charged Tuesday in connection with a confrontation with Newport Beach police that ended with her being shot and left an officer with minor injuries.

Stacey Noonan was charged with two felony counts of resisting arrest and single misdemeanor counts of battery, violating a protective order and petty theft.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of San Miguel Drive for a domestic violence incident, according to police.

Noonan ran across the street to the Baywood Apartment Homes before officers arrived, and when the officers went there, they saw she was armed with a weapon, police alleged.

An officer eventually wound up shooting the woman, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. The officer suffered minor injuries in the confrontation, according to police.

The officer is a nine-year veteran who was placed on administrative leave, which is routine in shootings involving officers, police said.

