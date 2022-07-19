ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

VW of America CEO Will Switch to Run Scout Off-Road EV Brand

By Caleb Jacobs
The Drive
The Drive
 5 days ago

VW is reviving the Scout name and taking it seriously with this personnel move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXQUH_0glMU7y600

Volkswagen stirred up a storm of hype in May when it announced its revival of the Scout name as an independent off-road electric vehicle brand. The news was mostly met with excitement, though some more traditional four-wheelers that remember the International Harvester trucks of old made plain their doubts. It’s too early to say if those are warranted or not, but the decision to put current VW of America CEO Scott Keogh in charge of Scout says something about the automaker’s intentions.

Axios was the first to report on Keogh’s new role, and according to the outlet, he’s a big reason why Scout is coming back in the first place. Handily, VW acquired the Scout branding rights after its Traton truck division absorbed Navistar International. Rumors of VW actually putting the name to use started popping up immediately, though not everyone took it seriously.

Apparently, Keogh did. He told Axios that he came across a restored IH Scout while having a family beach day, which led him to advocate for an electric truck brand that could make VW more relevant in the United States. Everything came together quickly when he realized "the rights to the brand were just sitting there.”

Although VW has been on the opposite of a hot streak in the U.S. since Dieselgate broke in 2015, Keogh sees electrification as “a reset.” That’s fair to say as we’ve seen old and new automakers alike build EVs that outperform their internal combustion counterparts in every way but driving range. The performance potential is undoubtedly there, and in environmental terms, this could be a way for VW’s many brands to rebuild its reputation stateside.

Keogh formerly served as the president of Audi of America after working as the brand's chief marketing officer for six years. He'll start his new gig on Sept. 1, and Pablo Di Si—currently the executive chairman of Volkswagen's South American Region—will take over as VW of America CEO.

We don’t know all that much about Scout’s plans just yet, though the first prototypes are expected to launch in 2023. Early renderings of a familiarly shaped SUV and pickup truck have given everyone something to go off of, visually, and both models are confirmed to ride on a new electric platform. It’s likely to be a modular one that’ll be shared among VW’s other large battery-powered vehicles when Scout production starts in 2026.

Beyond that, your guess is as good as mine. My coworker Andrew Collins, who’s a fellow 4x4 fan and owner of a ‘75 IH, wrote a solid take stating that Scout should build the first cheap electric off-roader. I’d be game for that, even it’s down on power compared to something like the Rivian R1S. It doesn’t have to be quick; it just has to be capable of going where a VW Golf wouldn’t dare.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
DEARBORN, MI
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vw Golf#Off Road#United States#Vw Of America#Navistar International#Ih Scout
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
ConsumerAffairs

Verizon rolls out new low-cost unlimited plan priced at $30 a month

Verizon may be sitting pretty atop the mobile carrier customer rankings with 142.8 million subscribers, but it’s putting pressure on its competition for more customers. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new ultra-low plan called Welcome Unlimited, which is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines.
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

How Much Do EV Batteries Cost?

Just like the batteries found in your smartphone, tablet, and laptop, electric car batteries must charge to recover lost energy. The battery capacity, range, and energy density vary from vehicle to vehicle, and with the size of the battery pack. Electric cars are given a range estimate when new, which is the number of miles they can travel on a single charge.
CARS
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last

The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
CARS
The Independent

World’s biggest cruise ship sent to scrapyard before ever setting sail

What was set to be the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger capacity is being sent to the scrapyard - before it ever had a chance to set sail.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong shipbuilding business MV Wefrten, it was almost completed when the company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of this year. A buyer for the giant ship has yet to be found, with German cruise industry magazine An Bord reporting that engines and parts would be...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy