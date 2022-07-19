ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s the All-Time Highest Temperature for Your Maine Town?

By The Captain
 5 days ago
It looks like we're headed for a heatwave this week! Today and tomorrow we are in the 90s with a heat index close to 100 degrees. The record for today in Portland is 95 degrees...glad we're not going to hit that!. What Were the Hottest Days Ever in Portland?....

The Best Places to Eat in Maine are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
The Most Uniquely Gorgeous Places to Take Selfies in Maine

Let's be honest, almost all of us love to take photos, of ourselves. But sometimes, you do not like your background. The lighting is bad, there's an empty pizza box behind you or you cat is walking by. I have found something to solve all of those problems, which is, the most uniquely amazing spots in Maine, to take photos, to level up your selfie game!
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Holding Another Adults-Only Night in August

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Story Land must be flattered, then. Years ago, Story Land was the first amusement park to hold an adults-only night in their space that typically invites children. Any theme park gets nervous at the unknown, and Story Land wasn't sure if it would be a big hit. It ended up being a massive hit, so much so that Story Land decided to hold four adults-only nights in 2022. After seeing the buzz Story Land was getting, Funtown decided to try their hand at an adults-only night on July 16, and before the date even arrived, tickets had sold out. The laws of supply and demand called for Funtown to bring another adults-only night to the table, and they've agreed.
Free Parking for Low-Wage Workers in Portland

Parking in Portland is not always easy. Going up and down streets to try to find an open spot, can be very annoying. Sometimes you can find yourself circling around one area for 15 minutes before you are finally able to grab a spot. However, once you park you most likely have a time limit.
Did You Know About This Maine-Russia Connection?

There's lots of talk about Russia these days. And most of it is not good. But here's a nice connection that might help foster some more peace and understanding between the US and Russia. It's Portland's Sister City program. Does Portland Have a Sister City?. Archangel or Архангельск in Russian...
#Climatespy
Road Trip: Giant Animatronic Insect Exhibit in New Hampshire Open All Summer Long

If you've ever wanted to know what it might be like to live out a scene from "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" in real life, there's a science center in New Hampshire that wants to make your dreams come true. The Squam Lakes Natural Science Center has made some very noticeable additions to their nature trail in the form of large, animatronic insects that the entire family can interact with.
Actor Steve Carell Spotted Vacationing and Dining in Maine

It is most definitely tourist season in Maine, which means people from all over the world are visiting Vacationland for the sights, the food, and the calm. One thing that has seemingly been missing this summer, however, is the celebrity sightings. Over the past few years, summers have been inundated with star sightings like celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actor Seth Rogen, and multimedia icon Oprah Winfrey. We can now add actor Steve Carell to the list after he was spotted multiple times over the past couple of days in Portland and beyond.
Take The Kids to These 8 Free Swimming Spots in Maine

One of my favorite things about summer is cooling off in a pool of water when it's a super hot day. Sometimes those swimming spots cost money and right now, especially during the current climate, us families do not have the extra money to spend. So I decided to make...
Watch Tourists Mispronounce the Names of Maine Towns

Did you know that 15.6 MILLION people visited Maine in 2021? Pretty wicked impressive since there are only about a million of us who live here. Now out of that 15.6 million, how many of these people "from away" could properly pronounce the names of some of our most treasured and cherished towns? We think that number is LOW.
Maine & New Hampshire Ranked Some of the Worst Teen Driver States

No. Hell no. The information in this survey is wrong, egregious, and just blasphemous. It may be legal in Maine, but before performing this survey/research, someone took in way too much of the funny stuff. WalletHub Teen Driver Survey. WalletHub is a company that basically touts that they'll help your...
You’d Never in a Million Years Know This Portland Ice Cream is Vegan

I know, I know...you hear vegan ice cream and you might think ick. But sisters in Portland Maine are gonna 100% change your mind. Kelley and Ashley are the sister-owners of Sticky Sweet at the bottom of Munjoy Hill on Cumberland Avenue. I read on their website that they are on a mission to make the best plant-based ice cream. 100% vegan and 100% gluten-free. Well, that sounded like a challenge to me, so I went and tried it! Of course, I was conflicted as to what to get when I finally looked over the menu at their adorable little ice cream shop with a walk-up window.
Inmates at a Maine Prison are Being Paired With Puppies

Located in Warren, Maine it is said that there is very important work being done within the walls of the prison and it all has to do with puppy dogs. According to News Center Maine, pairing inmates with puppies will help give them a new purpose. This nonprofit is also helping change the lives of Vets by pairing them up with puppies as well.
