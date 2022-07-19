Program lets students get hands-on experience in different professions

Family members with loved ones buried at the Devotional Gardens Cemetery in Dunn met today. They say the cemetery is being neglected, resulting in overgrown graves and horrible smells. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: John Rector.
Restaurant Ratings: Jerry's Grill, Chili's Bar and Grill, Nil's Cafe Mediterranean Cuisine. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Jerry's Grill in Raleigh, Chili's Bar and Grill in Raleigh and Nil's Cafe Mediterranean Cuisine in Fuquay-Varina. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer: Pritchard Strong.
Families say driveways crumbling, graves sinking at Dunn cemetery. Concerned family members said problems have been going on for years at Harnett Devotional Gardens. They hoped the new owner with Faithful Heritage Holdings would fix problems, like potholes in the road, at the cemetery in Dunn. Instead, families said the problems seem to be getting worse.
Kenly, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Kenly were closed after a crash involving a camper. Authorities opened one lane of the interstate around 11 a.m. to allow people to pass through. Traffic was backed up in the area, near Truck Stop Road, into...
Roseboro, N.C. — A man is in custody after a sheriff's deputy was shot in Sampson County overnight. The Sampson County Sheriff's Office told WRAL News the deputy was shot after responding to a vehicle theft on Hayne Stretch Road outside of Roseboro around 2 a.m. on Saturday. The...
Kenly, N.C. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Kenly were closed Friday morning after a camper detached from the back of a truck, causing a crash. The camper started wobbling and the driver lost control of his truck, according to authorities. The camper detached...
