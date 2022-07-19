West Jordan woman allegedly stabs her father in front of her three kids
WEST JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A 38-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing her 56-year-old father in the neck at a family gathering Monday night.
West Jordan Police say the woman showed up at her parents' house in the area of 8700 S 1365 W around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
She reportedly had a knife in her purse, and had been saying “strange things” and “acting oddly” leading up to the stabbing.
Police say the behavior was possibly due to drug-induced paranoia.
The woman allegedly stabbed her father in the neck area, causing superficial, non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened in front of her three kids, who are all under the age of 12, authorities say.
The father went to the hospital and was released a short time later, according to police.
The woman reportedly fled the home and was found about a block away, before being arrested and booked. Police say she does have a criminal history.
She faces charges of felony aggravated assault, three counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.
