This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. Netflix is still the biggest, most powerful streaming service in the world, but it's been taking its lumps lately. For a variety of reasons (e.g. consumer saturation, increasing competition, lack of availability in Russia thanks to the war in Ukraine), it lost subscribers for the first time ever in the first quarter of this year, and it expected to lose even more in the second quarter: two million, to be exact.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO