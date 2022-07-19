ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon man drowns near Frenchman’s Bar Park

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 30-year-old Hillsboro, Oregon man drowned in the Columbia River near Frenchman’s Bar Monday. On Monday (July 18) at 4 p.m., the Vancouver Fire Department (VFD) and Vancouver Police Department responded to a swimmer in distress at Frenchman’s Bar Park. A 30-year-old male from Hillsboro, Oregon had fallen off a paddle...

