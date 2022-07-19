ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Police Looking For Missing New Ulm Woman

Cover picture for the articleThe New Ulm Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman. Christine Marie Buechner, 57,...

Watonwan Co Sheriff Seeking Motorcycle Pursuit Suspect

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the suspect in an overnight motorcycle pursuit. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy encountered a motorcycle traveling at high speeds in the area of 300th St and 740th Ave, between La Salle and St. James at 1:30 a.m. Police describe the driver as a white man with blonde hair wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt. When the deputy tried to catch up, the motorcycle picked up speed fled. The motorcycle did not have a license plate.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Body recovered of missing girl in Minnesota River

(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of girl who was last seen struggling in the waters of the Minnesota River Thursday evening has been recovered. In an 11am news conference Friday, authorities said the deceased body of 8-year-old Willow Rae...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
b1027.com

UPDATE: 8-Year-old Last Seen in Minnesota River Found Dead

UPDATE: 12:00 p.m. (KROC-News) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old girl who was last seen struggling in deep water in the Minnesota River has been found dead. The girl was found near a sandbar around 8:40 a.m. Friday by a crew from the Cleveland Fire Department...
MANKATO, MN
kduz.com

Update: Body of Missing New Ulm Woman Found

The search for a New Ulm woman ended Tuesday afternoon around 3:15 after her body was found. Police had been searching for Christine Buechner after she had not been heard from since early Monday morning. Police say she was suspected to have a gun with her so they were concerned...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Crews searching for missing person along Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing person along the Minnesota River. Authorities are searching an area of the Minnesota River between Land of Memories Park and Sibley Park in Mankato. Blue Earth County officials have requested the Minnesota State Patrol’s assistance, and...
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

UPDATE – NEW ULM WOMAN FOUND DECEASED

The search for a New Ulm woman ended Tuesday afternoon around 3:15 after her body was found. Police had been searching for Christine Buechner after she had not been heard from since early Monday morning. Police say she was suspected to have a gun with her so they were concerned for her welfare. Because of that, New Ulm Public School was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday. The lockdown was lifted after her body was found. No other details have been released.
NEW ULM, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Medical emergency crash ends in Morgan graveyard with significant injuries

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Redwood Falls driver had a medical emergency, causing a crash that ended in a graveyard and seriously injured the motorist. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. Friday. According to a crash report by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office,...
MORGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

8-year-old girl drowns while swimming in Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. -- An 8-year-old girl drowned Thursday evening while swimming in the Minnesota River.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, a family with four children were swimming early in the evening in the river near a sandbar at Sibley Park. The children were initially wearing life jackets, but took them off as they continued to play. They jumped off the sandbar and started to experience deeper water, and two of them struggled, including the 8-year-old girl.A bystander jumped in to save the other child, but 8-year-old Willow Bense, of rural Janesville, went underwater. Her mother tried to help, but was swept downstream.Crews were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and started their search efforts. On Friday morning, they recovered the girl's body further east down the river."It's not the ending that we wanted to have happen," said Paul Barta from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department. He noted that rivers are dangerous and unpredictable, and anyone swimming or kayaking on a river should be wearing a life jacket.
MANKATO, MN
willmarradio.com

Authorities Find Body Of 8-Year-Old Girl On Sandbar After Apparent Drowning

(Mankato, MN) -- Authorities in Mankato have found the body of an eight-year-old girl on a sandbar in the Minnesota River after she apparently drowned. Witnesses say Willow Bense got caught in a current at about 8:40 a-m Friday. Investigators say a family with four children was swimming in the river when the victim and an 11-year-old girl began struggling in the deep water. A bystander was able to help the older girl get out of the river but Willow was swept away. Authorities say the children weren’t wearing life jackets.
MANKATO, MN
kfgo.com

Officials warn of water safety after drowning

MANKATO, Minn. – The apparent accidental drowning of an 8-year-old girl in the Minnesota River – the second drowning in the Mankato area in four months – is prompting officials to urge everyone on the water to always wear life jackets. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Captain Paul...
MANKATO, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota inmate found dead in his cell

(Litchfield, MN)--Authorities are investigating the death of a Dassel man in the Meeker County jail. The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Brady Schmidt was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning and later died in the hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Deputies say foul play is not suspected. Schmidt was jailed on a D-U-I charge.
LITCHFIELD, MN
myklgr.com

Marshall woman sentenced in Redwood County Court after attacking others with baseball bat

A Marshall woman, Mackenzie Brooke Boni, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County Court last week after assaulting several witnesses with a baseball bat. According to court documents, on Dec. 12, 2021, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene of a domestic disturbance in Belview. The victim informed the deputy he had been attacked with a baseball bat in the residence by Boni. The deputy questioned Boni, who admitted she had been drinking at a local bar.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Woman critically injured in Highway 169 crash has New Ulm ties

A woman who was critically injured in a crash on Highway 169 in Jordan Saturday morning has ties to New Ulm. Anna Biedenbender, 30, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened when a semi truck plowed into the back of a line of vehicles stopped at a red light.
NEW ULM, MN
kduz.com

Man convicted in Renville killing sentenced

(KWLM/Olivia MN-) A Renville man has been sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for the August 5th 2021 shooting death of 31-year-old Pablo Gutierrez. On Wednesday, Judge Laurence Stratton sentenced 27-year-old Julian Valdez to 150 months in prison, minus 96 days credit for time Valdez has already served after his arrest.
RENVILLE, MN

