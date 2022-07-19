ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Another gold rush would only cause harm to CA environment

By Bonface Landi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe residents of Nevada County are putting up a fight to stop the return of the Gold Rush. They argue that any attempts to restore old gold mines would come at the cost to the environment and their lives. Their resentment is directed towards Rise Gold Corp, a Canadian company seeking...

inhabitat.com

SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

UC Berkeley economist explains 'mystery gas surcharge,' why CA pays more than any other state

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- No matter how much the price of gasoline rises or falls, a renowned U.C. Berkeley economist warns that you're paying a "mystery gas surcharge" - and that's on top of our higher state taxes and environmental fees. The I-Team's Dan Noyes has been investigating how and why Californians always pay more at the pump than any other state.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Lake Tahoe town is seeing new development — and locals are pleased

Change is coming to a small Lake Tahoe town, and this time, residents are cautiously optimistic. Located on the lake’s northwestern shore, Tahoe City is a one-stoplight kind of town — and proud of it. It has a small-town feel, with locally owned businesses, a tiny elementary school on the hill and a main street that looks the same as it did 20 years ago, even as the world beyond its limits has changed.
TAHOE CITY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

If Oil Drilling Ends in California, What Happens to Oil Country?

California is considering phasing out oil drilling in the state by 2045 to minimize carbon emissions that contribute to global warming. Unlike, for example, West Virginia or Oklahoma, our economy is not largely reliant on fossil fuels. However, for at least one part of California, ceasing oil extraction would be a huge problem.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento, once the canning capital of the world

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Today Sacramento is known as the Farm-to-Fork Capital of America, but in the early 20th century it could have been known as the Canning Capital of America with its large and numerous canning facilities. When the Transcontinental Railroad was completed, the Sacramento River was tamed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

California’s Electric High Speed Rail: No Power, No Money, No ‘High Speed’

“If it is built, California’s High-Speed Rail would be the largest public works project in state history. That fact alone appears be intoxicating to state officials, in a perpetual quest to have California be the first state to do anything,” I reported in 2011. That’s how long California’s High Speed Rail has served only as a jobs program and a really bad joke on California voters and taxpayers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These California State Park cabins and cottages are the toughest to book

Few California park experiences are more relaxing than sitting in a tiny rustic cabin above Stinson Beach and watching the whales and porpoises glide by. But the process of booking one of 10 reservations at the Steep Ravine Cabins is perhaps the most anxiety-inducing park experience this side of Yosemite rock climbing. If you don’t beat out other campers and claim your rental in the first five seconds of the booking window, you have to hope you get lucky on a rare cancellation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Coast Journal

State Controller: Investigation Found Short Staffing, Lack of Training, Contributed to Delinquent Financial Filings

The California State Controller issued its long-awaited report from its months-long investigation into Humboldt County's highly publicized fiscal accounting and reporting problems this morning. The report spans 23 pages, including responses from the county Auditor-Controller's Office and the County Administrative Office. A press release from the SCO identifies some key...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

The case for banning front lawns is stronger than ever

Man-made climate change is not the source of California’s water woes. I guarantee that some people will read those 11 words and dismiss anyone who utters them as a climate change denier or at least a member of the Flat Earth Society. But the science and history are absolutely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California Homeless Union Claims Union Pacific Railway Expansion Could Displace Up To 2,000 People

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Homeless Union is demanding answers after, they say, Union Pacific’s railway expansion project could displace up to 2,000 people along the tracks. The Union is calling out the City of Sacramento and Union Pacific after the railroad agency warned of upcoming sweeps. The agency will remove homeless people to make way for a railway expansion project. The issue is that city shelters are full, and those people being displaced have nowhere to go. “They don’t like us by the tracks, but we have nowhere else to go,” said Michael Lopez, who has been homeless for almost two decades,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon...
CALIFORNIA STATE

