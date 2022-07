Antonio Brown looked like a lock for the Hall of Fame less than five years ago. The Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL are wondering what happened. People should just get to live their lives at a certain point. Buccaneers fans keeping hate in their hearts for Antonio Brown are silly. He didn’t kill the Super Bowl hopes in 2021 single-handedly and his help in 2020 was invaluable.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO