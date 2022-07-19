ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Becker County board swears in new veterans service officer

By Michael Achterling
DL-Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — As of Tuesday morning, Becker County has a new veterans service officer. Matthew Erickson was sworn-in to his new job during a regular meeting of the Becker County Board on July 19. Erickson was introduced at the meeting by Larry Knutson, chair of the Becker...

DL-Online

Becker County Board District 2: Halvorson wants county and city to work together to save money

DETROIT LAKES — Darin Halvorson wants Becker County and Detroit Lakes to do a better job of working together. He considers it wasteful spending that the county and city didn’t cooperate on a joint public works facility, or a joint law enforcement building. “Why did Becker County and Detroit Lakes build separate highway buildings instead of combining them?” That would have saved millions of dollars, he said.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST Pursuant

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 206.83, Becker County will test the omni ballot and precinct based optical scan voting equipment that will be used for the vote tabulation in the State Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Becker County uses the Democracy Live Omni Ballot and ES&S Model DS200 Precinct Based Optical Scan Ballot Counter and DS450 Digital Central Count Scanner. Becker County will test its election equipment at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in the 2nd floor meeting room of the Original Courthouse, 915 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN. The purpose of this testing is to ascertain that the equipment will correctly count and tabulate the votes cast for all candidates. This test must be observed by at least two election judges, not of the same political party, and is open to the public, representatives of the political parties, candidates and the press. All interested persons are urged to attend. Mary E. Hendrickson, County Auditor-Treasurer Becker County Minnesota (July 24, 2022) 83348.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Bowman retires after 39 years of service to Otter Tail County

PERHAM — A long time office manager for Otter Tail County has retired after 39 years of service. Marsha Bowman, who spent nearly four decades between the county Treasurer's Office and the Land and Resource Management Department, has decided to retire, according to an Otter Tail County news release on July 22.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Notice of Hearing ON THE ABATEMENT OF DI

Notice of Hearing ON THE ABATEMENT OF DISEASED TREES AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN THE CITY OF DETROIT LAKES Notice is Hereby Given that the Council of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, will meet in the Council Chambers of the Administration Building located at 1025 Roosevelt Avenue on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 5:00 P.M., to consider the abatement of diseased trees at various locations in the City, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.101. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is the property abutting such diseased trees. The total estimated cost of such improvement is $30,716.55. The method of assessing for the abatement shall be according to that certain resolution passed and adopted November 3, 1981, pertaining to such matter. Property owners are assessed 100 percent of the cost. All persons who desire to be heard with reference to the proposed abatement will be heard at this meeting. Dated at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, this 14 th day of July, 2022 Kelcey Klemm City Administrator Detroit Lakes, Minnesota (July 24, 2022) 82440.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Lorna Braget

Lorna (Johnson) Braget, 94, formerly of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away peacefully at BigFork Communities with her daughters at her side on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 12:08am. Lorna was born November 18,1927 in Holmesville Township, rural Rochert, MN to Ole and Christina (Momb) Johnson. She was baptized and confirmed...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Area Man’s deceased Body Has Been Found

The Beltrami county sheriffs located a Bemidji area man who went missing earlier this week near his home. On Monday chief deputy Jarrett Walton alerted the public that they were searching for 21-year old Logan Roy who was described as a vulnerable person who may be armed with a gun.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

65-year-old man found dead in Polk County

NEAR LENGBY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway after a Fosston man was found dead in Polk County. His body was found on Thursday, July 21, in Spring Lake near Lengby, MN. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as 65-year-old Raymond Larson. No foul play is suspected.
POLK COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Audubon man arrested after State Patrol pursuit, crash in Vergas Trails

An Audubon man was arrested Thursday morning after leading a state trooper on a chase that ended in a crash in the Vergas Trails, according to the State Patrol. Jared Danielson, 31, of Audubon was not injured and was taken to the Becker County Jail on an active warrant. Other charges are pending, according to State Patrol spokesman Jesse Grabow.
AUDUBON, MN
myklgr.com

Moorhead man sentenced in Redwood County Court for possessing stolen car and illegal drugs

A Moorhead man, Monico Espinoza Jr., age 38, was sentenced in Redwood County Court last week for possessing illegal drugs, and a stolen car. According to court documents, on June 10 of last year, a Redwood Falls police officer got a report that a vehicle stolen in Fergus Falls had been spotted at a Redwood Falls business. When the officer arrived at the parking lot, he observed the driver of the vehicle, Espinoza, attempting to lure young women toward the stolen vehicle.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Court report: Menahga man accused of terrorizing woman with gun

DETROIT LAKES — Robert Michael Dresow, 55, of rural Menahga has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony terroristic threats. According to court records, on June 13, a woman who lives with Dresow told deputies that she had gotten...
MENAHGA, MN
kvrr.com

Park Rapids Teen Walking On Shoulder of Road Hit By Drunk Driver

HUBBARD CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Park Rapids, Minnesota man is arrested for DWI after hitting a teen walking on the shoulder of 170th Street in Henrietta Township earlier this month. Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office got a report of the hit-and-run on July 7. They say 18-year-old Isabelle...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo firefighter investigated for allegedly physically assaulting child

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo firefighter is being investigated for potentially physically assaulting a 9-year-old boy. However, the boy’s family says they’re outraged that more isn’t being done by police. Noah Walker’s parents say he is like any other happy kid. “He loves...
FARGO, ND

