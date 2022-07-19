ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Google Cloud data center in London faces outage on UK's hottest day

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ms5hs_0glMQs4U00

July 19 (Reuters) - A Google Cloud data center in London faced an outage on Tuesday, according to an update on the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit's status page, as temperature in the UK soared to a record high.

Google Cloud said it was a "cooling related" failure at one of the buildings and began at 1:13 pm ET (6:13 pm BST).

A "small set" of customers are impacted, according to the update on the status page. A part of the issue still persists. (https://bit.ly/3OdAFig)

Britain recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday, with the temperature exceeding 40C (104F) as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fuelling a spate of fires across London.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rogers to invest C$10 billion in AI, testing after massive outage

July 24 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO)said on Sunday it will invest C$10 billion ($7.74 billion) over the next three years in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more testing and oversight, just weeks after the company reported network issues that caused widespread disruptions across the country.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Data Center#Europe#Uk#The Alphabet Inc#Bst Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Associated Press

Pope lands in Canada, set for apologies to Indigenous groups

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis began a historic visit to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools, a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Native communities and help them heal from generations of trauma. Francis kissed the hand of a residential school survivor as he was greeted at the Edmonton, Alberta, airport by Indigenous representatives, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon, an Inuk who is Canada’s first Indigenous governor general. The gesture set the tone of what Francis has said is a “penitential pilgrimage” to atone for the role of Catholic missionaries in the forced assimilation of generations of Native children — a visit that has stirred mixed emotions across Canada as survivors and their families cope with the trauma of their losses and receive a long-sought papal apology. Francis had no official events scheduled Sunday, giving him time to rest before his meeting Monday with survivors near the site of a former residential school in Maskwacis, where he is expected to pray at a cemetery and apologize.
RELIGION
Reuters

Reuters

505K+
Followers
344K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy