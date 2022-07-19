ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog reportedly thrown off bridge into Harlem River; FDNY comes to the rescue

By Aliza Chasan
 5 days ago
FDNY dog rescue on July 19, 2022 (FDNY)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The FDNY came to the rescue on Tuesday after a dog was reportedly thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River, officials said.

Members of FDNY Marine 4 spotted someone “clinging to the dog from shore attempting to keep it afloat,” according to the fire department. They brought the dog on board and took him to shore.

“Without the quick response from both the civilian and FDNY members, the outcome for this animal could have been very different,” the FDNY said.

ChildOfGod
5d ago

I hope whoever threw him gets caught. That person Does Not Have A Soul. I'm so glad to hear he was safe.

Marguerite Bogda
4d ago

Thank you NYFD 👏. I pray the monster who is responsible for throwing this dog in the water gets a visit from Karma!!

angela ortiz
4d ago

I’m so happy you got a rescue God bless those people that put them out the water🙏🏼🐾❤️

