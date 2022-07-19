Dog reportedly thrown off bridge into Harlem River; FDNY comes to the rescue

FDNY dog rescue on July 19, 2022 (FDNY)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The FDNY came to the rescue on Tuesday after a dog was reportedly thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River, officials said.

Members of FDNY Marine 4 spotted someone “clinging to the dog from shore attempting to keep it afloat,” according to the fire department. They brought the dog on board and took him to shore.

“Without the quick response from both the civilian and FDNY members, the outcome for this animal could have been very different,” the FDNY said.