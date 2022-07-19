ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ residents cleaning up the damage after fierce storms

By Andrew Ramos
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) — Alicia Castillo is frustrated. Ever since opening up her community pharmacy along Route 4 in Fair Lawn in 2019, she has experienced some form of damage from flooding with every major storm. She can now add Monday afternoon’s fierce thunderstorms to the list.

“The whole floor was underwater including my wood flooring. The wood flooring is what I was worried about because it develops mold,” said Castillo, lead pharmacist at Best Health Pharmacy.

The small business owner is just one of many across the region picking up the pieces and assessing the damage from the torrential rain that sparked flash flooding throughout five counties in New Jersey.

From Hackensack to Paramus and Englewood, there were no shortages of obstacles for drivers trying to get around.

Video: Van falls into sinkhole in the Bronx

In Fairlawn, the intersection of Route 4 and East 55th Street looked more like a lake where vehicles floated like toy cars. First responders rescued at least three stranded drivers trapped in the high waters.

Crews were hard at work throughout the night and well into the day, clearing out sewage drains and getting traffic moving again for the morning rush.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer was on the ground in Bergen County Tuesday, surveying the damage that was widespread in his district. He is calling on the state to allocate funds from the bipartisan infrastructure plan to assist in flood mitigation, warning that this will happen again if not addressed.

“We have waterways that run through our communities and they are flooding over, and every time you have one of these intense storms we’re going to see this problem,” he said.

Fortunately, no major injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of Monday afternoon storms.

