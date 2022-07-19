Georgia Historic Trust Expedition 2022 comes to Monroe

Sally (Mendenhall) Brindle, age 83 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Sally was preceded in death by her husband, John Martin Brindle; father, Windsor Mendenhall, Sr., mother, Frances Levin, and brother, Windsor Mendenhall, Jr. She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law Thomas & Molly Mendenhall, Cartersville, GA and Bill & Brenda Levin, Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Carol Hartman of Loganville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Jack & Tamara Conklin, Loganville, GA; son, Michael Brindle, Charlottesville , VA; daughter and son-in-law, Marnie (Brindle)& Shawn Hallie of Roseau, MN; grandchildren, John Hartman; Jennifer & Brian Andrews; Jack Hartman & Chris Mulvihill; James Hartman; Mary & Jeff Clifford; Sarah & Collins Woods; Chance & Angel Rigdon; Cole Rigdon; Gunnar and Leticia Korpi; Gage Korpi & Megan Olson; and great grandchildren, Eloise, Breyer, Lily, Zion, Freyja, Ingrid, Salvador, and Esperanza.
