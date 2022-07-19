ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Georgia Historic Trust Expedition 2022 comes to Monroe

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Monroe has taken great pains to preserve its history and that has paid off. The City has been chosen as the host for a 2022 Georgia Historic Trust Expedition. Residents are invited to join history lovers from across the state to tour some of our great historic homes...

news.monroelocal.org

