Webster Springs, WV

Betty Jane Stover

By Master Control
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty Jane Stover, 66 of Webster Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at WVU Hospital, Ruby Memorial. She was born February 14, 1956 in Fayetteville to the late Lemuel and Edna Stevens and was a homemaker. Betty enjoyed...

www.wdtv.com

