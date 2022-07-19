Betty Jane Stover

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front brought showers and thunderstorms into our region between midnight to 5 AM this morning, bringing more than a quarter-inch of rain in some areas. This afternoon, any leftover rain from this morning is gone, leaving mostly clear skies. Winds will come from the west at 5-15 mph, and temperatures reach the mid-to-upper-80s, slightly cooler than yesterday. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a couple of clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the upper-60s. The only issue might be patchy fog, which could interrupt your commute. Tomorrow, any leftover fog burns away by mid-morning, and by the afternoon, expect mostly clear skies, with a few clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures reach the upper-80s to low-90s, feeling slightly hotter because of the humidity. So make sure to take precautions against the heat, such as staying hydrated, taking breaks in the shade, or staying indoors during the afternoon. Over the weekend, a high-pressure system pushes into our region, lifting plenty of warm air into NCWV. As a result, temperatures will stay in the low-90s between tomorrow and the weekend, i.e. a heat wave. Because of the humidity, some areas may experience a heat index in the low-triple-digits. So make sure to plan for the heat and take precautions against it if heading out this weekend. Skies will also be mostly clear and sunny this weekend, although clouds build back in on Sunday. Then on Monday, a cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into our area, ending the heat and bringing temperatures back to seasonable levels. More showers and thunderstorms are expected at times next week. In short, today will give us a break from above-average temperatures, before a heat wave comes this weekend.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO