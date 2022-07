LEWISVILLE, Texas — There are more than 30 massage businesses in Lewisville. Fire inspectors routinely go in to make sure they are up to code. “Fire, life and safety is my goal as a fire inspector, and if I walk into something that is not in my lane I have to report it to the property authorities,” said Meredith Motes, former inspector.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO