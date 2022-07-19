Man Charged With Murdering Woman in Exeter, RI

Fall River, MA/Rochester, NY – A Fall River man is being accused of firing on two police officers in an ambush style assault on Thursday, killing one of them. According to Rochester Police Chief David Smith, Officer Anthony Mazurkiewic, a 25-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department, was killed in the line of duty on Buman Street in Rochester. Officer Mazurkiewic and his partner, Officer Sino Sens were attacked in an ambush. According to NBC Rochester, 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers, of Fall River, walked behind the police vehicle and fired 17 times. One bullet also grazed a 15-year-old girl.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO