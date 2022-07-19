Missing man reports himself safe on SAPD Facebook

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Update: 9:30 a.m , July 20, 2022 ) — A man who was reported missing by the San Angelo Police Department is safe, according to a Facebook comment he posted on Wednesday morning.

In a response to the police department’s original Facebook post , Mirelez himself said that he was safe.

“I’m okay,” said Mirelez in the comment. “I just didn’t have a phone charger to charge my phone to let everyone know where I’m at. I got a phone charger today I am safe don’t worry.”

( 4:11 p.m, July 20, 2022 ) — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a San Angelo man who went missing last Friday.

Richard Mirelez, who police say went missing on Friday, July 15, 2022.

According to an alert published by the San Angelo Police Department on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Richard Mirelez, 35 years old, of San Angelo, was last seen at 3500 Lake Drive on Friday, July 15th at around 6 p.m.

Police say Mirelez is a 5’9″ Hispanic man who weighs 189lbs and was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with the words “Lucio and Son Roofing” on it, blue jeans and white shoes.

According to police, Mirelez has an intellectual disability and urges anyone with information that can help safely locate him to call 325-657-4315.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.