ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Missing man reports himself safe on SAPD Facebook

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9SnY_0glMOIEk00

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Update: 9:30 a.m , July 20, 2022 ) — A man who was reported missing by the San Angelo Police Department is safe, according to a Facebook comment he posted on Wednesday morning.

In a response to the police department’s original Facebook post , Mirelez himself said that he was safe.

“I’m okay,” said Mirelez in the comment. “I just didn’t have a phone charger to charge my phone to let everyone know where I’m at. I got a phone charger today I am safe don’t worry.”

( 4:11 p.m, July 20, 2022 ) — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a San Angelo man who went missing last Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3je6bO_0glMOIEk00
Richard Mirelez, who police say went missing on Friday, July 15, 2022.

According to an alert published by the San Angelo Police Department on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Richard Mirelez, 35 years old, of San Angelo, was last seen at 3500 Lake Drive on Friday, July 15th at around 6 p.m.

Police say Mirelez is a 5’9″ Hispanic man who weighs 189lbs and was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with the words “Lucio and Son Roofing” on it, blue jeans and white shoes.

According to police, Mirelez has an intellectual disability and urges anyone with information that can help safely locate him to call 325-657-4315.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Police warn to avoid the area of 29th Street and N. Bryant

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert for citizens to avoid the area of West 29th Street and North Bryant Boulevard, at the Walmart, in San Angelo Friday, July 22nd around 9:20 p.m. According to the alert, there is police activity in the area. Concho Valley Homepage staff says […]
KLST/KSAN

SAPD and Walmart health and wellness event

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department and Walmart will be hosting a Health and Wellness event to help keep your kids safe in the event of an emergency. On July 23rd from 10am-12pm at Walmart Supercenter (29th St) the San Angelo Police Department will be fingerprinting children for their parents records. Having […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Police release details in major motorcycle crash

(Update: 6:33 p.m, Friday, July 22, 2022) — SAN ANGELO, Tx — The San Angelo Police Department has released a statement with details about the motorcycle crash that sent one man to the hospital on Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022. According to police, the driver of a Jeep...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Fake License Plates & Theft Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Over 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made a number arrests including the following: Molly Hutchison was arrested for theft…
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Sapd##Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

Warrant Round Up: the next steps

SAN ANGELO, Tx — After two years of delay due to COVID city marshals are letting us know that warrant round-up is officially back “It usually takes place in February or March and is a statewide warrant round-up, but because of COVID and our manpower, we didn’t participate earlier this year. Prior to that because […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Possession & DWI Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Over 10 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made a number arrests including the following: Manuel Ramos was arrested for MTR…
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Sent to Prison for Attempting to Counterfeit $100 Bills While High on Meth

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been sentenced for attempting to counterfeit $100 bills in a vacant hotel room while high on meth.   According to court documents, 45-year-old Robert Swain was sentenced today to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division for  fraud and manufacture and delivery of meth. On May 4, 2021, at around 2:00 a.m., a San Angelo police officer observed a vehicle pull into the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel, located at 3620 South Jackson Street. A registration check of a vehicle parked there revealed that it belonged to a Robert Swain, who…
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily | A Facebook Swap and Sell Encounter Lands One in Prison

SAN ANGLEO, TX – On This Edition of LIVE! Daily News, Bob Bluthardt with Fort Concho joins the show to talk about the National Day of the Cowboy. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Today is the Last Day to Remove Your Name from the Outstanding Warrant List

SAN ANGELO – The deadline to remove your name from the San Angelo Municipal Court Outstanding Warrant list is Friday at 4:30 p.m. The San Angelo Municipal Court generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants. In order to have a name on the warrant list removed prior to publication, the individual’s warrants must be disposed of prior to 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2022. Failure to appear and dispose of outstanding warrants will mean that the individual is subject to being arrested at any time, place of employment or home. Under Texas law, individuals who appear before a court…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: July 22, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 increased again in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, July 22, 2022, the Tom Green County Health...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Major Crash at Dangerous Rural Intersection Wednesday Evening

EDEN – A passenger car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the dangerous rural intersection on US-83 and FM-765 Wednesday evening injuring at least one person.  According to information from the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, Texas DPS Troopers, Concho County Sheriff's Deputies and Volunteer Fire Department EMS personnel responded.  It appears a white four door passenger car and an 18-wheeler with a flatbed trailer carrying boring equipment crashed at the remote intersection in Concho County between Paint Rock and Eden.   Few details have been confirmed at this time but Shannon's emergency…
EDEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Stealing Cars Tops the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Over 15 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Electric bike rules on the road

ABILENE, Texas — According to the Texas transportation code, a person may ride an e-bike on a residential street, roadway, or public highway with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less. There is no age limit on who can ride, unless it is a class 3,...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Covid-19 Infections on the Rise in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health Officials are reporting a significant rise in the number of weekly Covid-19 infections in the city Friday.   According to information released Friday afternoon there have been 669 Covid-19 infections reported since this time last week.   Below is the weekly COVID-19 report.   Weekly COVID-19 report: 7.16.22-7.22.22   Total cases over last seven days: 669 Saturday: 83 cases/14 hospitalizations Sunday: 65 cases/15 hospitalizations Monday: 60 cases/15 hospitalizations Tuesday: 115 cases/16 hospitalizations Wednesday: 118 cases/17 hospitalizations…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Law Enforcement Standoff with Armed Suspect on MLK

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies have surrounded a residence near the intersection of MLK Blvd. and 16th St. Monday afternoon after a vehicle chase with a suspect who is believed to be armed. Communications reports indicated officers were following a vehicle drive by a known suspect...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Flag Fest 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On July 30, 2022, Flag Fest, a community flag football competition will kick off at 8 AM. Sunday, July 24, 2022, is the last day to register your team to compete. Youth, Middle school and high school teams cost $100 to register and adult teams cost $200 to register.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD hosts ‘San Angelo Reads’

Even though San Angelo school students are still on summer break, many are practicing their reading skills. The San Angelo school district continues the San Angelo Reads ‘Summer Book Patrol’ program. Today at Goliad Elementary School, students and parents participated in a reading event that included book giveaways. The summer book patrol also gets books […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Human trafficking awareness seminar at Howard College

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dozens of social workers and law enforcement officers attended a seminar on human trafficking on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. During the human trafficking awareness summit people who attended learned about ways to recognize victims of human trafficking in Texas. The Concho Valley United Way and Council of Governments sponsored the event […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy