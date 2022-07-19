ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg leaders approve new high-tech cameras

By Jaylan Wright
 5 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Monday, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution to introduce high-tech cameras to the city.

“It’s a step in the right direction, a step that is going to provide safety and security for our citizens. I also believe that we’ll be able to go to the next phase now, and that is we’ve identified those sites and now we want to go to those sites and let a contractor tell us how much it would cost for us to install those cameras. And that’s what we’re working on now,” explained Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

According to city officials, the cameras can do just about anything officials need them to do. Crime prevention is the main goal and reason the city wants them in Vicksburg.

“We’ve identified all the schools within the city. We are going in front of the school board and the school superintendent to ask them to at least pay for the operation of them and the installment of those cameras near their school. We believe it is added protection for our students that are in the school system in Vicksburg,” said Flaggs.

The mayor said if the Vicksburg Warren School District won’t pay for installation of the cameras near schools, the City of Vicksburg will.

“I’m not here to debate the safety or protection of our citizens, whether they are children in school or not. I’m here to do what’s good for this city and to make sure we have all eyes on crime in this city,” said Flaggs.

The mayor hopes the cameras will be up in running in the city in the next 60 days. Leaders are also expected to go in front of the school board and superintendent in the next coming days.

