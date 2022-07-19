Sneak peek: New additions in progress for Erie children’s museum

A new two-story expansion and outdoor addition is being worked on at the expERIEnce Children’s Museum in downtown Erie.

In a sneak peek at the project, the latest renderings of what the expanded space and new addition might look like have come out.

The expansion will double the space that the museum has.

These new renderings accurately show what the museum’s plans are for the finished product, which include several classrooms and learning spaces on the second floor of the facility.

“It is crazy the amount of stuff you can do with these renderings. You really can see what it’s going to look like. So we’re really excited about the new space. We’re going to have an extended floor of our current town. We’ll have our little pizza shop and we’ll have our doctors office and our Wegman’s. We’re going to have that times 10,” said Olivia Wickline, marketing/events coordinator, expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

Those who donate $50 or more to Erie Gives will be named as a contributor to the new museum.

