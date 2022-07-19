ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Sneak peek: New additions in progress for Erie children’s museum

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQqQF_0glMNrj200

A new two-story expansion and outdoor addition is being worked on at the expERIEnce Children’s Museum in downtown Erie.

In a sneak peek at the project, the latest renderings of what the expanded space and new addition might look like have come out.

The expansion will double the space that the museum has.

Gov. Wolf visits expERIEnce Children’s Museum to highlight $5 million state investment to help expand the museum

These new renderings accurately show what the museum’s plans are for the finished product, which include several classrooms and learning spaces on the second floor of the facility.

“It is crazy the amount of stuff you can do with these renderings. You really can see what it’s going to look like. So we’re really excited about the new space. We’re going to have an extended floor of our current town. We’ll have our little pizza shop and we’ll have our doctors office and our Wegman’s. We’re going to have that times 10,” said Olivia Wickline, marketing/events coordinator, expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

Those who donate $50 or more to Erie Gives will be named as a contributor to the new museum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

NWPA Pride Alliance hosts first ever Meadville pride event

The NWPA Pride Alliance hosted their first ever pride event in Meadville on Saturday. About 200 people attended the event on Upper Chestnut Street and Diamond Park. The opening ceremonies were hosted by NWPA Pride President Alex Sphon. People were able to enjoy a pride walk, street festival, food trucks, and much more. “We have […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Wild Stuff: Newest Erie Zoo exhibit open to the public

New Primate Habitat now open at Erie Zoo Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 22-24

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, Erie (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is invited and encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and festival chairs for four family-friendly evenings of local entertainment. As an added bonus, you get a peek at the behind-the-scenes operation of WQLN PBS NPR production. We record the concerts live and air them on WQLN PBS on Thursday nights in the summer and on WQLN NPR throughout the coming year. The show will take place on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Brooke Surgener. To learn more about these concert series, please visit their website or call 814-864-3001.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie history, cuisine highlighted in Erie Food Tours

Local cuisine and culture is being highlighted during a food tour in downtown Erie. The Erie Food Tour draws crowds from near and far to learn about Erie history and to try local cuisine. Participants of Erie Food Tours are coming from near and far to see what the City of Erie has to offer […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Erie, PA
Entertainment
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Hundreds celebrate Erie’s first AmeriMasala Festival

On July 23, hundreds of people joined together to celebrate Erie’s diversity in Perry Square. The AmeriMasala Celebration returned to Downtown Erie on Saturday. AmeriMasala is a celebration of culture and diversity in Erie. This celebration included a parade with drums and music. The parade traveled from 3rd and State Streets to Perry Square. There […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Conneaut Lake Park holds Mid-Summer Festival

Conneaut Lake Park is hosting its Mid-Summer Festival. Over 50 vendors are taking part in the festival and guests have the opportunity to enjoy the performing bands as well as the tiki bar. There were plenty of classic cars on hand for a cruise-in at the park on Saturday. If...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
YourErie

City of Erie celebrates culture and diversity through AmeriMasala

Hundreds of people celebrated Erie’s diversity on Saturday afternoon in Perry Square. The AmeriMasala Celebration returned to Downtown Erie. AmeriMasala is a celebration of the culture and diversity in Erie. This was celebrated with a parade that included drums and music. The parade traveled from 3rd and State Streets to Perry Square. There were cultural […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meet the 13-year-old Erie entrepreneur who makes her own lip gloss

A 13-year-old entrepreneur tested the Erie market with a pop-up shop on State Street on Saturday while selling a collection of goods. The young business owner, Nalayah Williams, makes her own lip gloss and calls her brand the Nalayah Rae Collections. Williams mixes all of the ingredients together from scratch and also does her own […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Museum#Wfxp#Erie Gives#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

U.S. Brig Niagara holds first public day sail since 2019

July 23 marked the first public day sail for the U.S. Brig Niagara in nearly three years. The Niagara has not held a public sail day since September of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That changed on Saturday however. Some of those in attendance included several high school Girl...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

AmeriMasala Festival to take over downtown Erie

The AmeriMasala celebration returns to downtown Erie this Saturday. AmeriMasala is a celebration of the culture and diversity in Erie. Starting at noon, a parade will travel from 3rd and State Streets with drums and music. The parade will travel to Perry Square where there will be cultural activities as well as food trucks serving […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Discover Presque Isle returns July 25-31

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park once again will be in the spotlight for the annual week-long Discover Presque Isle event, but it will be missing a familiar component. Several events and activities will be held from July 25 through July 31, including everything from pancake breakfasts to hikes...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Drum circle and 814 Concert canceled

We have been informed by the City of Erie that the drum circle and 814 concert planned for Sunday night have been canceled. These events have been canceled due to the predicted upcoming weather for Sunday night. Residents are encouraged to join the city next Sunday July 31 at Wayne Park where these events will […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Wabtec hosts engineering program for young girls

A local manufacturing company is hosting a program to introduce young girls to the engineering industry. A former participant that is now a volunteer is weighing in and tells us how the program has impacted her career choices. Wabtec is showing young girls that they can have a career in the engineering industry and the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Greek dog, Coney dog: What is it called and who can claim it?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York Lunch on East Avenue in Erie has a small dining area. A lunch counter currently is closed for social distancing — boxes on the counter, stool seats missing — making the dining area feel that much smaller. Behind the counter, the employees move between a backroom kitchen and the area behind the lunch counter. In some places, it’s a tight fit for two workers to pass each other.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Sunview opens candy shop, building go-kart track

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Things are a little sweeter this season at Sunview in Edinboro. For 34 years, Sunview (at 12246 Edinboro Road) has been offering family-focused entertainment — miniature golf (putt-putt), a driving range, batting cages, an arcade, and bumper boats. In March, Sunview opened a new candy shop. And recently, Sunview broke ground on a new go-kart track that is expected to be completed this fall.
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

MBA hosts luncheon to unite local businesses and volunteers

The Manufacturer and Business Association (MBA) is making an effort to maximize productivity in the Erie community.          The business hosted an impact and volunteer luncheon that will unite other local businesses and volunteers. The purpose is to introduce local businesses to various volunteer organizations to get them involved in the community. “It’s a really nice […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie grape farmers run into a unique problem: an abundance of crops

It’s not every day you see a grape harvester in July. That’s because they’re usually kept in storage until September when the grapes are ready to picked, but if you were in North East or Harborcreek Thursday, you may have seen a few harvesters in the vineyards. This year’s crop is so heavy, farmers are […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Beat the heat: Ways to stay cool in the heat, humidity

A hot and humid weekend has people sharing ways they stay cool. The dog days of summer continue as folks look for ways to beat the heat, from taking a dip in the waters of Presque Isle to grabbing some soft serve ice cream. There are plenty of ways to stay cool, and you can […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local organization issues warning over scam involving their name

One local organization is responding to a scam that has hit local vendors while using the organization’s name. The Erie Downtown Partnership has been contacted by vendors who are wondering if they are still holding their event in the park. This is causing a problem because there is no event in the park. Vendors who […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy