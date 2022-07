YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania resident undergraduates would see tuition increase by 5% at the University Park campus and 2% at the Commonwealth Campuses for the 2022-23 academic year under a plan recommended today (July 21) by the Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning. However, as part of Penn State’s commitment to access and affordability, Pennsylvania resident and out-of-state undergraduate students with household incomes of $75,000 or less and who have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) would not see a tuition increase due to the investment of additional funds for student aid. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median annual household income in Pennsylvania is $63,627.

YORK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO