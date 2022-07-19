Dinosaur Valley State Park Closed Until Further Notice Due to Nearby Wildfire

SOMERVELL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Despite higher humidity, slightly lower temperatures, and less gusty winds, fire crews said Friday that the Chalk Mountain Fire ravaging parts of Somervell County is still very active and just 10% contained.Thankfully, however, its growth seems to have stalled. On Thursday morning, the fire was estimated to cover 6,701 acres. By Friday, it had only grown an additional four acres. Officials said that lines had been constructed on the northern and eastern edges of the fire, which are the parts that most immediately threaten populated areas. Crews are focusing on strengthening the northern line while holding the eastern...

