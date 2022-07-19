ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somervell County, TX

Dinosaur Valley State Park Closed Until Further Notice Due to Nearby Wildfire

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDinosaur Valley State Park is closed until further notice due to the nearby Chalk Mountain Fire in...

www.nbcdfw.com

CBS DFW

Chalk Mountain Fire still very active despite better weather

SOMERVELL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Despite higher humidity, slightly lower temperatures, and less gusty winds, fire crews said Friday that the Chalk Mountain Fire ravaging parts of Somervell County is still very active and just 10% contained.Thankfully, however, its growth seems to have stalled. On Thursday morning, the fire was estimated to cover 6,701 acres. By Friday, it had only grown an additional four acres. Officials said that lines had been constructed on the northern and eastern edges of the fire, which are the parts that most immediately threaten populated areas. Crews are focusing on strengthening the northern line while holding the eastern...
SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Reno Extends Emergency Water Restrictions, Boil Water Notice Added

The Parker County city of Reno will remain under emergency water restrictions due to high water usage and a lack of rain depleting the city's storage tanks, the city administrator said Friday. Reno entered Stage 5 of the city’s drought contingency plan on July 11, and city leaders extended the...
RENO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Water Main Break Sends Water 40 Feet Into the Air

A water main break in Fort Worth sent water shooting 40 feet into the air early Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police say they got tha call about the water main break at Lisbon and Landers Streets at around 2:30 a.m. When NBC 5 checked it out, no one was working...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations

GLEN ROSE, Texas - Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports there are seven in the area. The fire around Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has only scorched 500 acres but that includes several vacation homes and lake houses. At last check, it was about 10% contained.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chalk Mountain Fire Leads to Power Outages in Somervell County

The Chalk Mountain Fire west of Glen Rose has knocked out power in the area and damaged more than 40 power poles and other infrastructure, United Cooperative Services says. The company said they are working on restoring service in the area with new poles and wire but noted that several areas will need to be cleared with bulldozers before the restoration work can be done.
GLEN ROSE, TX
fox4news.com

500-acre wildfire destroys several homes near Possum Kingdom Lake

PALO PINTO, Texas - The hot dry weather is helping to fuel several wildfires in North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service said fires are burning in Kaufman, Boseque, Somervell and Palo Pinto counties. Near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County, an extremely destructive wildfire has already destroyed waterfront...
PALO PINTO, TX
KRLD News Radio

Crews make progress against Chalk Mountain wildfire

More than 30 agencies are joining forces to battle the Chalk Mountain wildfire in Somervell County near Glen Rose. The wildfire has covered more than 6,000 acres and destroyed 16 homes. Governor Greg Abbott visited Glen Rose to meet with local officials and to sign a new disaster declaration. The Governor says he's glad there have been no fatalities.
SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose torches thousands of acres

GLEN ROSE, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Somervell County are battling the Chalk Mountain Fire, which has torched more than 4,000 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Late Monday night, the Sovervell County Fire Department revealed the fire had moved along CR 1004,...
GLEN ROSE, TX

