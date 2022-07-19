ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Wanted For Drive-By Shooting Death Of Dog In Central PA (UPDATE)

By Jillian Pikora
 5 days ago
Hailey Ann Mia Torres the 2018 Kia Forte she was allegedly seen fleeing the scene of the shooting in and a map of the area where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Chambersburg police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View; Satellite)

A 21-year-old woman is wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting of a dog, authorities say.

Hailey Ann Mia Torres allegedly was involved with the shooting in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, according to Chambersburg police.

Police first urged the public to avoid the 300 block of Lincoln Way West starting around 1:30 through 2:49 p.m. as they investigated.

During that investigation detectives learned a blue 2006 Infinity SUV drove past a home in that block, fired multiple rounds— striking two vehicles, a house, and killing a dog, police say.

One resident was in the home During the shooting but they were unharmed.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, "between the parties involved."

Torres is wanted on a warrant for Criminal Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault, hindering apprehension or prosecution, and Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to an update released by the police.

Torres allegedly fled the scene of the shooting in a gray 2018 Kia Forte with PA registration LLR-2358.

Kaywan Dean Johnson, 22, is also wanted for question in connection with this shooting although no notice of a warrant has been released, according to the police. Johnson has a lengthy criminal history and has previously served time for an armed robbery, according to court records.

Anyone with information on Torres' location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

Comments / 32

left
4d ago

We must respect Latina culture. She has women's priviledge so will get a weekend in jail at most but drive by shootings must be legalized because it is BIPOC stuff

Reply
4
Lynn
4d ago

That is not the point that a dog was killed which is a big deal in itself, but a child or one of the occupants of the house could have been outside and have been killed! No matter what the reason was for the drive by shooting between the parties, there is no reason for anyone's safety to be in jeopardy and they should go to jail!

Reply
5
Guest
4d ago

Time to start putting these gunslingers in jail for decades on first offense.

Reply
15
 

