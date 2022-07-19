ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman uses 'teacher voice' to chase bear away from North Carolina deck

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 5 days ago
July 19 (UPI) -- A woman who found a bear climbing on the back deck of her North Carolina vacation home used her "teacher voice" to chase the animal away.

Debbie Tomlinson, who used to be a teacher in Greenville County, S.C., said she was at her Sapphire, N.C., condominium when her husband alerted her to a bear climbing on the back deck.

Tomlinson's video of the encounter, which she posted to YouTube, shows her talking to the bear through a window and telling it to leave.

"What do you think you are doing on my porch? You get up, go, go! How dare you?" Tomlinson says to the bear in the video.

She said she used her "teacher voice" to show the bear she meant business.

"It works every time. I wasn't afraid. I just didn't want to lose my feeders. It was very exciting," Tomlinson told WYFF-TV.

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

