ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Equine therapy program expands as more address mental health

By Clay LePard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twtTo_0glMMoMI00

GRANGER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After spending years splitting resources across several locations, Hope Meadows Foundation recently bought and moved into a Medina County property, marking the first time the nonprofit owned its own space.

The Hope Meadows Foundation is an equine-assisted psychotherapy and learning program that serves Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain and Medina counties.

“Working at a place like a barn has offered a level of safety that people may not feel in an office or in a more clinical setting,” mental health specialist Rebecca Quella said.

Previously, the organization spread its resources across several leased properties.

“We were working with a herd of five and a herd of three horses and two donkeys in another location,” executive director Michelle Togliatti reminisced.

The new space stretches across more than 20 acres and features 16 barn stalls, an indoor arena and five outdoor pastures.

“We were limited with the spaces we had before; now we can see groups several times a day,” Valorie Gill, equine director, said.

Over the years, the organization has worked with local law enforcement, teens in need, and made appearances at local schools as part of increased mental health awareness.

Pre-pandemic, Togliatti said this nonprofit would help about 130 people in a year. This past May, Hope Meadows served 130 people in a single month.

“I think people are talking about things they didn’t want to talk about before and that’s a good thing,” Togliatti added.

Going forward, Togliatti told News 5 Hope Meadows will work to improve its focus on not just treatment, but prevention as well in the future.

To learn more about Hope Meadows, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Clinic begins Saturday contraception clinics

CLEVELAND — Since the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, reproductive health care professional Dr. Ashley Brant said she is seeing a significant increase in demand for contraception and permanent sterilization. What You Need To Know. Some healthcare professionals said they're seeing an influx of patients concerned...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Northeast Ohio health leaders react as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge

CLEVELAND — The state of Ohio paints a color pallet of orange and yellow on the Center for Disease Controls' online COVID-19 tracker. The tracker, updated on Thursday, shows that Medina, Lorain, Huron, Erie, and Trumbull counties are peaking at a "high" community level classification. Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, and Ashtabula counties stand at a “medium” community level of COVID-19 cases.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Medina County, OH
Medina County, OH
Lifestyle
City
Lorain, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Lorain, OH
Health
Lorain, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Talk Therapy#In Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
reminderville.com

July 25: Mosquito spraying will begin at 8:30pm

Summit County Public Health will be doing mosquito spraying on Monday, July 25 in Reminderville and northeast Twinsburg. The evening mosquito control application will begin at 8:30pm and continue until completed. In the event of bad weather, the spray schedule may be modified. If you have questions, please visit the website below or call 330-926-5669.
WKBN

Local fire department announces death of former chief

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring Fire & EMS announced the passing of a former chief on Sunday. According to a Sebring Fire and EMS Facebook post, former Chief Jim Cannell passed away. The post said Chief Cannell spent many years dedicating his time and service to the citizens of...
SEBRING, OH
Cleveland.com

Monster trucks, tractor pulls among entertainment at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio – From agriculture to animals to food to entertainment—the Summit County Fair has something for everyone this year. The fair is scheduled for July 26-31 at the Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 E. Howe Rd., Tallmadge. The six-day fair is put on by the Summit County Agricultural Society, as it has been since 1850. This year’s fair theme is “A Week of Fairadise.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy