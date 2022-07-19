ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds: 3 Players to Bet to Win MVP

By Jack Dougherty
It’s a bit of a dead zone in the sports world right now, leaving us bettors scrambling to find some action with no NFL, NBA, or MLB games going on. Thankfully, the 2022 MLB All-Star Game is here to provide some sweet relief.

You could easily bet a side or a total in the game, but if you’re looking for a bigger payout, I’ve got just what you need in these trying times. So, let’s check out the MLB All-Star Game MVP odds and highlight the three players I’m targeting in this juicy market.

MLB All-Star Game MVP betting odds

Player ASG MVP odds
Shohei Ohtani +480
Aaron Judge +600
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +850
Mookie Betts +950
Paul Goldschmidt +1300
Giancarlo Stanton +1300
Manny Machado +2000
Trea Turner +2000
Ronald Acuna Jr. +2000
Byron Buxton +2000
Rafael Devers +2000
Juan Soto +3200
Joc Pederson +3100
Julio Rodriguez +4100
Pete Alonso +4100
Shane McClanahan +4100
Austin Riley +4400
Kyle Schwarber +5000
Jose Ramirez +5000
Alejandro Kirk +5000
Clayton Kershaw +5000
Freddie Freeman +5500
Dansby Swanson +6000
Tim Anderson +6000
Kyle Tucker +6000
Willson Contreras +6000
Edwin Diaz +6500
Xander Bogaerts +7000
C.J. Cron +7000
Clay Holmes +7000
Tony Gonsolin +7000
Emmanuel Classe +7000
Framber Valdez +7500
Devin Williams +7500
Sandy Alcantara +7500
Nestor Cortes Jr. +7500
Andres Gimenez +8000
Corey Seager +8500
Jeff McNeil +8500
Ty France +9000
William Contreras +10000
Ian Happ +12000
Jose Trevino +12000
Santiago Espinal +13000
Jake Cronenworth +13000
Travis d’Arnaud +13000
J.D. Martinez +13000
Starling Marte +13000
Luis Arraez +15000
Andrew Benintendi +15000
Garrett Cooper +15000

3 players to target for All-Star Game MVP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Qcu9_0glMMmaq00
Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves swings during the MLB Home Run Derby | Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Ronald Acuna Jr. 20/1

I think Acuna offers the best value of any starter in this year’s All-Star Game at 20/1. The Atlanta Braves outfielder will be leading off for the National League, so it’s fair to assume he’ll get at least two, and maybe even three, at-bats on Tuesday night.

Still, there are four players on the NL squad with lower odds than Acuna to win MVP. I’ll take my chances with the leadoff hitter to produce a run or two and win MVP.

Kyle Schwarber 50/1

Schwarber isn’t in the starting lineup for the All-Star Game, but he should still get two at-bats off the bench. And if I’m targeting a non-starter in the MVP market, I want someone who can make a splash in limited opportunities.

That’s exactly what Schwarber brings to the table.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder is right behind Aaron Judge with the second-most homers in the MLB this year (29). Of his 70 total hits this season, 41.4% of them have been home runs. For context, 34.4% of Judge’s hits this year have been home runs.

Schwarber is a boom-or-bust hitter right now, and at 50/1, I’ll bet on the boom to show up in the All-Star Game.

Luis Arraez 150/1

Time for a bomb of a longshot.

Arraez has been one of the most productive hitters in the MLB this season, as he currently leads the league in batting average (.338) and on-base percentage (.411). He’ll be coming off the bench for the American League team Tuesday night, so there’s a good chance he’ll come to the plate late in a close game.

You’re telling me the player with the best BA in the league could bat in the final few innings with the game on the line? And you’re going to give me 150/1 on him to win MVP? I’m in.

All betting odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 7/19.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

