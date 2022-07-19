MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds: 3 Players to Bet to Win MVP

It’s a bit of a dead zone in the sports world right now, leaving us bettors scrambling to find some action with no NFL, NBA, or MLB games going on. Thankfully, the 2022 MLB All-Star Game is here to provide some sweet relief.

You could easily bet a side or a total in the game, but if you’re looking for a bigger payout, I’ve got just what you need in these trying times. So, let’s check out the MLB All-Star Game MVP odds and highlight the three players I’m targeting in this juicy market.

MLB All-Star Game MVP betting odds

Player ASG MVP odds Shohei Ohtani +480 Aaron Judge +600 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +850 Mookie Betts +950 Paul Goldschmidt +1300 Giancarlo Stanton +1300 Manny Machado +2000 Trea Turner +2000 Ronald Acuna Jr. +2000 Byron Buxton +2000 Rafael Devers +2000 Juan Soto +3200 Joc Pederson +3100 Julio Rodriguez +4100 Pete Alonso +4100 Shane McClanahan +4100 Austin Riley +4400 Kyle Schwarber +5000 Jose Ramirez +5000 Alejandro Kirk +5000 Clayton Kershaw +5000 Freddie Freeman +5500 Dansby Swanson +6000 Tim Anderson +6000 Kyle Tucker +6000 Willson Contreras +6000 Edwin Diaz +6500 Xander Bogaerts +7000 C.J. Cron +7000 Clay Holmes +7000 Tony Gonsolin +7000 Emmanuel Classe +7000 Framber Valdez +7500 Devin Williams +7500 Sandy Alcantara +7500 Nestor Cortes Jr. +7500 Andres Gimenez +8000 Corey Seager +8500 Jeff McNeil +8500 Ty France +9000 William Contreras +10000 Ian Happ +12000 Jose Trevino +12000 Santiago Espinal +13000 Jake Cronenworth +13000 Travis d’Arnaud +13000 J.D. Martinez +13000 Starling Marte +13000 Luis Arraez +15000 Andrew Benintendi +15000 Garrett Cooper +15000

3 players to target for All-Star Game MVP

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves swings during the MLB Home Run Derby | Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Ronald Acuna Jr. 20/1

I think Acuna offers the best value of any starter in this year’s All-Star Game at 20/1. The Atlanta Braves outfielder will be leading off for the National League, so it’s fair to assume he’ll get at least two, and maybe even three, at-bats on Tuesday night.

Still, there are four players on the NL squad with lower odds than Acuna to win MVP. I’ll take my chances with the leadoff hitter to produce a run or two and win MVP.

Kyle Schwarber 50/1

Schwarber isn’t in the starting lineup for the All-Star Game, but he should still get two at-bats off the bench. And if I’m targeting a non-starter in the MVP market, I want someone who can make a splash in limited opportunities.

That’s exactly what Schwarber brings to the table.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder is right behind Aaron Judge with the second-most homers in the MLB this year (29). Of his 70 total hits this season, 41.4% of them have been home runs. For context, 34.4% of Judge’s hits this year have been home runs.

Schwarber is a boom-or-bust hitter right now, and at 50/1, I’ll bet on the boom to show up in the All-Star Game.

Luis Arraez 150/1

Time for a bomb of a longshot.

Arraez has been one of the most productive hitters in the MLB this season, as he currently leads the league in batting average (.338) and on-base percentage (.411). He’ll be coming off the bench for the American League team Tuesday night, so there’s a good chance he’ll come to the plate late in a close game.

You’re telling me the player with the best BA in the league could bat in the final few innings with the game on the line? And you’re going to give me 150/1 on him to win MVP? I’m in.

All betting odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 7/19.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

RELATED: MLB Home Run Derby Odds and Best Bet: The +500 Underdog You Need to Bet to Dethrone Pete Alonso

The post MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds: 3 Players to Bet to Win MVP appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .