MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds: 3 Players to Bet to Win MVP
It’s a bit of a dead zone in the sports world right now, leaving us bettors scrambling to find some action with no NFL, NBA, or MLB games going on. Thankfully, the 2022 MLB All-Star Game is here to provide some sweet relief.
You could easily bet a side or a total in the game, but if you’re looking for a bigger payout, I’ve got just what you need in these trying times. So, let’s check out the MLB All-Star Game MVP odds and highlight the three players I’m targeting in this juicy market.
MLB All-Star Game MVP betting odds
|Player
|ASG MVP odds
|Shohei Ohtani
|+480
|Aaron Judge
|+600
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|+850
|Mookie Betts
|+950
|Paul Goldschmidt
|+1300
|Giancarlo Stanton
|+1300
|Manny Machado
|+2000
|Trea Turner
|+2000
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|+2000
|Byron Buxton
|+2000
|Rafael Devers
|+2000
|Juan Soto
|+3200
|Joc Pederson
|+3100
|Julio Rodriguez
|+4100
|Pete Alonso
|+4100
|Shane McClanahan
|+4100
|Austin Riley
|+4400
|Kyle Schwarber
|+5000
|Jose Ramirez
|+5000
|Alejandro Kirk
|+5000
|Clayton Kershaw
|+5000
|Freddie Freeman
|+5500
|Dansby Swanson
|+6000
|Tim Anderson
|+6000
|Kyle Tucker
|+6000
|Willson Contreras
|+6000
|Edwin Diaz
|+6500
|Xander Bogaerts
|+7000
|C.J. Cron
|+7000
|Clay Holmes
|+7000
|Tony Gonsolin
|+7000
|Emmanuel Classe
|+7000
|Framber Valdez
|+7500
|Devin Williams
|+7500
|Sandy Alcantara
|+7500
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|+7500
|Andres Gimenez
|+8000
|Corey Seager
|+8500
|Jeff McNeil
|+8500
|Ty France
|+9000
|William Contreras
|+10000
|Ian Happ
|+12000
|Jose Trevino
|+12000
|Santiago Espinal
|+13000
|Jake Cronenworth
|+13000
|Travis d’Arnaud
|+13000
|J.D. Martinez
|+13000
|Starling Marte
|+13000
|Luis Arraez
|+15000
|Andrew Benintendi
|+15000
|Garrett Cooper
|+15000
3 players to target for All-Star Game MVP
Ronald Acuna Jr. 20/1
I think Acuna offers the best value of any starter in this year’s All-Star Game at 20/1. The Atlanta Braves outfielder will be leading off for the National League, so it’s fair to assume he’ll get at least two, and maybe even three, at-bats on Tuesday night.
Still, there are four players on the NL squad with lower odds than Acuna to win MVP. I’ll take my chances with the leadoff hitter to produce a run or two and win MVP.
Kyle Schwarber 50/1
Schwarber isn’t in the starting lineup for the All-Star Game, but he should still get two at-bats off the bench. And if I’m targeting a non-starter in the MVP market, I want someone who can make a splash in limited opportunities.
That’s exactly what Schwarber brings to the table.
The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder is right behind Aaron Judge with the second-most homers in the MLB this year (29). Of his 70 total hits this season, 41.4% of them have been home runs. For context, 34.4% of Judge’s hits this year have been home runs.
Schwarber is a boom-or-bust hitter right now, and at 50/1, I’ll bet on the boom to show up in the All-Star Game.
Luis Arraez 150/1
Time for a bomb of a longshot.
Arraez has been one of the most productive hitters in the MLB this season, as he currently leads the league in batting average (.338) and on-base percentage (.411). He’ll be coming off the bench for the American League team Tuesday night, so there’s a good chance he’ll come to the plate late in a close game.
You’re telling me the player with the best BA in the league could bat in the final few innings with the game on the line? And you’re going to give me 150/1 on him to win MVP? I’m in.
All betting odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 7/19.
