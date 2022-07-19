ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

South Jersey Man Shared Child Porn On Social Media: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A 21-year-old man from South Jersey is accused of sharing more than 1,000 child pornography images via social media, authorities said..

William K. Edson, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Monday, July 18, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a referral of inappropriate content distributed on the social media messaging and chat application identified as KIK. A subsequent investigation led Atlantic County Prosecutor detectives to identify Edson and determine he distributed more than 1,000 images and videos of child sexual exploitation, they said.

Edson was arrested and charged with possession and distribution child abuse images via a social messaging service, they said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was assisted by the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Edson was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/ and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania Mom Killed In California Hotel: Police

A 22-year-old Pennsylvania mom was found dead in a California hotel and now police are investigating her death as a homicide. Diasia Sease of Harrisburg was identified as the victim of a “suspicious death" on Thursday, July 21, by Modesto police. Modesto police were first called to investigate the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Shooting That Killed Beloved Newark Corner Store Owner

A 24-year-old murder suspect wanted in a corner store killing in Newark was captured in Kearny, authorities said. Quadree Richardson, 24, is accused of fatally killing Rabel Ramos-Gomez, 46, of Belleville, while he was working at a corner store on the 200 block of South 10th Street Sunday, July 17, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. Richardson was charged with first degree murder and two weapon offenses.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Murder-Suicide Investigated In South Jersey: Prosecutor

An apparent murder-suicide is being investigated in Cape May County, authorities said. Thursday morning, July 21, the Middle Township police responded to a residence on West Atlantic Avenue to check the well being of the occupants. Police found two deceased individuals, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Atlantic County, NJ
City
Mays Landing, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Arrested, 2 Wanted For Drive-By Shooting Death Of Dog In Central PA (UPDATE)

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are still wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting of a dog after one man was arrested, authorities say. Dajohn Na'Rayn Sanders, 22, of Chambersburg, was arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting at that happened on July 12 in the 350 block of Lincoln Way West on Friday, July 22, police said in an update release.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Child Abuse#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Kik#The Prosecutor S Office
Daily Voice

Missing 27-Year-Old Maryland Man Found Dead

The search for a missing man in Montgomery County ended tragically when he was found dead.As previously reported by Daily Voice, Tyrell Jamaal Grice, 27, was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17 in the 4900 block of McCall Street.Grice was found dead, the Montgomery County Depart…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Massapequa Park Woman Reported Missing

Authorities have issued an alert about a missing 28-year-old New York woman. Long Island resident Taylor Ziatz was last seen leaving her Massapequa Park home at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to the Nassau County Police Department. She was reported missing to police about 10 minutes later, police...
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
Daily Voice

GRUESOME SCENE: Dumont Woman, 79, Beaten To Death, Son Seized

A 79-year-old Dumont woman was bludgeoned to death and her son was in custody early Sunday, authorities said. The alleged killer called police to the victim's home on New Milford Avenue, across from Dumont High School, around midnight, responders said. They found a gruesome scene. Medics from Holy Name Medical...
DUMONT, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead, Another Injured In Paterson Shooting

Authorities were searching for a minivan with tinted windows after a man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Paterson. Responding officers found the victims at the corner of Clinton Avenue and North 6th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief joint statement.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
321K+
Followers
48K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy