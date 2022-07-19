South Jersey Man Shared Child Porn On Social Media: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old man from South Jersey is accused of sharing more than 1,000 child pornography images via social media, authorities said..

William K. Edson, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Monday, July 18, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a referral of inappropriate content distributed on the social media messaging and chat application identified as KIK. A subsequent investigation led Atlantic County Prosecutor detectives to identify Edson and determine he distributed more than 1,000 images and videos of child sexual exploitation, they said.

Edson was arrested and charged with possession and distribution child abuse images via a social messaging service, they said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was assisted by the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Edson was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/ and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.