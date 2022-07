The Covid-19 BA.5 variant is the virus’ most contagious strain yet, and while it’s leading to a significant increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain low—especially when compared to severe illness during the height of the pandemic. With most Americans no longer social distancing, and many choosing to forgo masks, what precautions should we take, and will we need another vaccination? We’ll talk with Children’s Hospital expert Dr. Paul Offit, who’s a member of the FDA’s Covid-19 Vaccine advisory panel. (@DrPaulOffit)

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO