ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Driver treated for minor injuries after rollover near Hwy 101 on ramp

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqpS2_0glMLQ9x00

A single-vehicle crash left a driver with minor injuries Tuesday morning, police say.

At about 10:22 a.m., San Luis Obispo City Fire and SLOPD responded to reports of an overturned truck along Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo, near the southbound Hwy 101 on ramp.

A red Chevy truck landed on its roof facing the wrong direction on Grand Ave.

Officials haven't confirmed what caused the crash but say drugs and alcohol don't appear to be factors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBY News

SLOPD trying to identify driver in hit-and-run

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run Friday morning. It happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Police say a female driver exiting the condos in the 2400 block of Victoria Ave. struck an 87-year-old man and left the scene.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Man killed in crash in Nipomo identified

The California Highway Patrol identified the man killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Nipomo on Friday afternoon as 42-year-old Abraham Espindola of Santa Maria, according to the CHP. Espindola was riding a red 2010 Polaris quad southbound on Hutton Road, south of Cuyama Lane, when he veered off the...
NIPOMO, CA
KSBY News

Robbery investigation underway at Paso Robles Carl's Jr.

Some Carl’s Jr. employees were told to stay in a walk-in freezer during a robbery in Paso Robles early Thursday morning, according to police. Paso Robles police say the initial call came from an employee at the location on the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive around 6:44 a.m. reporting an armed robbery had just taken place.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Accidents
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KSBY News

Crash closes portion of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria

Major injuries were reported in a collision involving a motorcyclist on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Sunday evening. It happened around 8:21 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Betteravia Road offramp. According to the Santa Maria Fire Department, one person was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to be...
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Small homeless camp fire in Santa Maria riverbed

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a fire near the Santa Maria riverbed on Wednesday morning, according to incident response pages. The fire was first reported just before 11 a.m. in the Santa Maria riverbed near Highway 101, and plumes of heavy smoke quickly appeared. The California...
SANTA MARIA, CA
KSBY News

Grover Beach Police Dept. to begin using electric bikes

The Grover Beach Police Department says its new shipment of electric bikes will improve its efficiency in serving the community. "We have had bike patrol for several years, but it has always been a smaller portion of our patrol fleet," Grover Beach Police Commander Bryan Millard told KSBY. "We wanted to introduce more bike patrol into the community so citizens have a chance to approach us while we are out on bicycles."
GROVER BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#San Luis#Alcohol#Grand Ave#Traffic Accident#Chevy
KSBY News

Santa Maria man killed in ATV crash in Nipomo

A Santa Maria man was killed Friday evening after he went off the road while driving an ATV. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. along Hutton Rd. in Nipomo, south of Cuyama Ln. Officials say a man was driving a 2010 Polaris Quad when he veered off the road into...
NIPOMO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Paso Robles Daily News

Three arrested after parole, probation operation

– On Monday, the Paso Robles Police Department, in conjunction with the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force, Atascadero Police Department, and California State Parole, performed a probation and parole compliance operation. Three individuals were arrested for probation violations, one was...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Woman arrested for child endangerment

Child removed by CPS reportedly tested positive for fentanyl in their system. – On June 15, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. This operation led to the arrest of Brynn Maddox for child endangerment likely to cause great bodily injury/death.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for July 19-20

– North County death notices for July 19-20, courtesy Chapel of the Roses and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Shirley Gehre, age 87, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, July 19. Shirley was born on Feb. 1, 1935. Under the care of Chapel of the Roses and Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 07/11 – 07/17/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. July 11, 2022. 04:16— Jayme...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy