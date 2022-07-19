Driver treated for minor injuries after rollover near Hwy 101 on ramp

A single-vehicle crash left a driver with minor injuries Tuesday morning, police say.

At about 10:22 a.m., San Luis Obispo City Fire and SLOPD responded to reports of an overturned truck along Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo, near the southbound Hwy 101 on ramp.

A red Chevy truck landed on its roof facing the wrong direction on Grand Ave.

Officials haven't confirmed what caused the crash but say drugs and alcohol don't appear to be factors.