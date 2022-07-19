ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted homicide suspect arrested by Pueblo police

By Alina Lee
 5 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a man late Tuesday morning wanted for the murder of a woman.

PPD was notified of a wanted suspect, 33-year-old Tyler Mitchell, who was reported near West Hwy 50 and Frontage Road.

Mitchell has since been charged with First Degree Murder and will be in court on August 10.

Court documents revealed that Mitchell has an additional criminal case against him in Pueblo County.

Mitchell has been wanted since May 2022 for the homicide of 33-year-old Chelsea Longshore. Police say she was murdered near the corner of N Elizabeth St. and West 30th St.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

