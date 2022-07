OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Association of Equine Practitioners gathered in the horse capital of the world for their 58th year of the conference. “Opportunities for veterinarians out in the work community and field working to see new technology for instance biologicals. New products that we can use that are natural products for performance horses to keep them from having arthritis,” said council president Armon Blair Jr.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO