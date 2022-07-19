ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Annual Dave Vigneault Scholarship awards to Springfield resident

By Corina Wallenta
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Dave Vigneault Scholarship was awarded to a Springfield resident Tuesday, making his voice heard in the world of local politics and using this honor to call on others to do the same.

Shane Dillon is taking home this year’s distinction. The scholarship honors Dave Vigneault, a former State Representative who died in 2019 and the 2022 recipient of the scholarship says he wants to see more people getting involved politically.

“In Springfield and in the rest of the world, there’s so much political disconnect because of the national redirect around politics today and being able to get young people involved in activities is so important, and I think this scholarship is one of the many ways that we can continue to drive young people in high school to go to college, to continue to make the changes that they want to see,” said Dillon.

The scholarship chair says there was no better way to honor David Vigneault than by creating a scholarship that celebrates young peoples political engagement in the community.

