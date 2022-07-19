ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarkio, MO

“Extra! Extra!” A blast from Tarkio’s past

farmerpublishing.com
 3 days ago

• In the attractive new building erected by Frank Cooper on East Main Street, the Farm and Home Supply Store is now open for business. Above the store are six apartments, four double apartments and two bachelor apartments. The building is the first new construction in Tarkio to be especially designed...

farmerpublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Democrat takes on tough task: running in deeply red northwest Missouri

A Democrat has taken on a daunting task: attempting to win a state representative seat in northwest Missouri. Jessica Piper, an American Literature teacher in Maryville, has been an activist, in particular for Moms Demand Action. Now, she has taken the step to put her name on the ballot, running in the 1st state Representative District in the far northwestern portion of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Rock Port woman hurt in weekend wreck

(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 59 near Fairfax late Friday evening. Authorities say a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by 19-year-old Alyssa Applen of Rock Port was northbound on 59 when it began to skid, exited the east side of the roadway and became airborne. The vehicle overturned after striking the ground before coming to rest on its top facing southwest of the east side of 59.
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

IPIB accepts Hamburg resident's complaint against city

(Des Moines) -- Hamburg officials violated state code by not adequately responding to a citizen's request for public records. That's the ruling from the Iowa Public Information Board. By unanimous vote Thursday afternoon, the IPIB accepted a formal complaint filed by Hamburg resident Kevin Johnson alleging the city violated a section in the Iowa Code. Chapter 22 of the code states "a government body shall not prevent the examination or copying of a public record by contracting with a nongovernmental body to perform any of its duties or functions." IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson says Kevin Johnson filed the complaint June 6, almost a month after he made a formal request to the city to inspect or obtain copies of public records regarding federal grant funding from March, 2019 to the present.
HAMBURG, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Tarkio, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Indiana State
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn man identified in Highway 136 fatality

TECUMSEH – The Johnson County Attorney’s Office has released the identity of a man killed in an accident in Johnson County on Saturday, July 16, as 41-year-old Billy Case Jr. of Auburn. The attorney’s office says the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the accident about three...
TECUMSEH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn man dies in fatal accident near Tecumseh

BEATRICE - Johnson County authorities have released the identity of a person killed in a one-vehicle accident east of Tecumseh, Saturday. 41-year-old Billy Case Jr. of Auburn, died in the accident that sent Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency personnel to the scene, at about 10:30 p.m. The crash...
TECUMSEH, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Volunteers#South City#Moslem#Islamics#Christian#The Methodist Church
northwestmoinfo.com

Andrew County Crash Results in Serious Injuries for St. Joseph Resident

COUNTRY CLUB, MO – A St. Joseph woman was seriously injured in a crash in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 42-year old Agency resident Kenneth B. Staggs was crossing the southbound lanes of Business Loop 29 at Miller Road in Country Club around 1:15 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 57-year old Ivy Briggs from St. Joseph.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Granddaughter charged with jewelry theft

NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City woman is charged with stealing her grandmother’s jewelry and selling it at a pawn shop. Rebecca Cobb, 38, is suspected of felony theft of jewelry with an estimated value of $5,000. In an arrest affidavit, police say some of the jewelry was bought...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two more cases of violence against women

NEBRASKA CITY – Two new cases alleging threats and violence against women have been filed in Otoe County. David Snyder, 66, is suspected of child abuse and use of a firearm to commit a felony on July 17. An arrest affidavit says police were told that Snyder was frustrated...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
nodawaynews.com

Pickering unhappy about lack of progress on ordinance cases

The Pickering City Council met July 6 and the topic of conversation was the lack of progress on ordinance violation cases. No information has been forthcoming from the City Attorney Taryn Henry. Mayor Charles Smith and Alderman Dale Sharp are going to try to do a conference call with Henry.
PICKERING, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault in Red Oak

(Red Oak) Two people were arrested after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E Market Street in Red Oak early this morning for an assault. The Red Oak Police Department says before officers arrived, dispatch advised that the female from the assault was in the front lobby of the Law Enforcement Center. She reported the assault, and also that the defendant threw a pan at her car which shattered one of the rear driver’s side windows.
RED OAK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy