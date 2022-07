CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - If you like pinball machines and Rock ‘n Roll. there’s something you’ll want to check out in Carson City. Nine original and fully playable pinball machines will be showcased at the Brewery Arts Center. ‘Part of the Machine’ is a traveling exhibit that’s come all the way from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. From Metallica to Elvis, the Beatles and Alice Cooper, the machines are meant to be played. They’ve also got corresponding artifacts on display right next to them.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO