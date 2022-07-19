ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: These crimes are on the rise in Rockford

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuc9s_0glMIlqx00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New statistics, released by the Rockford Police Department, show an increase in most crime categories across the city.

Just shy of 400 auto thefts have been reported so far this year, according to police department statistics. It is a dramatic rise from the same time last year, when just over 200 thefts occurred.

Robbery is up 30% over last year, with 140 crimes recorded in 2022 vs 108 during the same period last year.

Property crimes have increased 13%, from 1,764 in 2021 to 1,986 in 2022.

However, police recovered fewer guns in 2022, a 3% drop from 213 to 206.

Violent crime saw a small increase, too. Just over 33% of those violent crime cases were domestic related. That is about a 2% drop from 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 3

Kenny Gibbs
4d ago

well I think we know teenagers, are the ones causing most of crimes,it's to late for them so go after the parents.

Reply(1)
3
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Victim In Rockford

At approximately 5:50 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of Whitman St and Hovey Avenue in Rockford for reports of multiple shots fired and at least one person was hit by gunfire. Upon arrival a male reported to be in his late teens was found shot. His...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Multiple shot at ‘large after-hours gathering’ at Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A large after-hours gathering at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park early Saturday morning left two people dead and others injured, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to the park, 1401 N. 2nd St., around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a large group gathering and multiple shots fired. Police found a 27-year-old […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident On the West Side

Sources are reporting an auto accident. It happened near Auburn and Huffman. Initial reports are saying a driver hit a vehicle, then tried to flee. Sources told us the police were able to detain the alleged driver. No injuries. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post everything on our...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WIFR

Rockford woman identified in kidnapping and murder, suspect arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman was found dead on Saturday morning, and her ex-boyfriend is behind bars as a suspect. Saturday morning, Rockford Police arrived on Cole Avenue to investigate a suspicious missing person’s case. 38-year-old Ashley Hardin was missing under suspicious circumstances. Hardin’s ex-boyfriend, 48-year-old Rayshawn Smith became a person of interest.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman died in Roscoe, and Rockford Police are trying to figure out why. The 38-year-old’s death was announced on Saturday afternoon, with Rockford Police saying multiple agencies are investigating the cause and further action to take. They say there is no threat to...
ROSCOE, IL
nbc15.com

Rockford PD: Shooting investigation with multiple victims

ROCKFORD, IL (WMTV) - According to Rockford Police’s twitter page, they are investigating a shooting with multiple victims at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford. As they investigate they advise the public to avoid that area at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Multiple victims' shot at Rockford park: police

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Multiple victims were wounded in a shooting in Rockford early Saturday. The shooting occurred at Sinnissippi Park located at 1401 N. 2nd Street in Rockford. It is unknown what time the shooting occurred, but police announced the shooting on Twitter around 6:15 a.m. Police are asking residents...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with kidnapping, killing ex-girlfriend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend. Officers responded to an address in the 300 block of Cole Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Saturday for a missing person, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. They learned during their investigation that Ashley Hardin, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS News

Multiple people shot in Rockford, according to police

ROCKFORD, Ill (CBS) – Multiple people are wounded after a shooting in Rockford Park Saturday morning. Rockford police say the shooting occurred in Sinnissippi Park. There's no word on how many people were wounded. Police are advising residents to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Shot multiple Times in Freeport

On Thursday July 21st, 2022 at approximately 9:18 P.M., the Freeport Police Department received a call of a large group of subjects fighting in the area of W. Pleasant Street and S. Beaver Avenue. Prior to arriving in the area officers were notified of shots fired in the 600 Block of W Pleasant.
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover in Winnebago County

By the boat launch in Machesney park. Injuries were being reported. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We can only provide information that...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident on A Local Highway

Reports of a vehicle that has rolled over. Initial reports said it was traveling NB when it rolled,. and now is in the opposite lanes of traffic. Avoid the area, or expect possible delays. Be sure to bookmark our website. We post everything on our website first!. You can follow...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Release More info From The Murder….

Rockford PD confirmed the 25 year old female shooting victim has passed away. Sources have sent us the following video, of the alleged suspects. Rockford PD have not confirmed these are the alleged suspects.. UPDATE From RPD:. On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Rockford Police. officers responded...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police seek to identify Rockford arson suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public to help them identify an arson suspect who was captured on a surveillance camera. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 1900 block of Wisteria Road early Thursday morning for an aggravated arson. Police say the suspect also stole a purple 2012 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Multiple people shot at Rockford's Sinnissippi Park

Multiple people were shot early Saturday morning at Rockford's Sinnissippi Park, police said. Multiple people shot at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park. Rockford girl opens lemonade stand to support dad …. Rockton’s Hononegah High unveils statue of namesake. Rockford holds 10th Annual ‘Rock River Robotics’ …. Firefighter injured...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Habitual’ thief arrested in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they have arrested Toni Vincent, 30, a “habitual retail theft suspect.”. According to police, an officer spotted Vincent leaving Gift’s Thrift Store, at 1141 Black Ridge Road around 5:15 p.m. Friday, as she was reportedly trying to conceal stolen items as she left the store.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy