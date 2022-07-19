ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Signs deal with OKC

 5 days ago

Williams signed a four-year contract with the Thunder on Tuesday. Rather than stashing the No. 34...

Ravens' Devon Williams: Placed on NFI list

Williams (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-injury football list Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Williams didn't show up for training camp Wednesday, and he now has suffered another setback in his quest to make the Ravens' roster. The undrafted free agent out of Oregon already was considered a long shot to make the team, and this may not help.
BALTIMORE, MD
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Moves to 60-day IL

Bender (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bender has already been on the injured list for nearly 60 days, so the transaction won't affect his return timeline. The 27-year-old began a rehab assignment in mid-July, and he could rejoin the Marlins after making a couple more outings in the minors.
MIAMI, FL
Kansas holds Bill Self, Kurtis Townsend off road for July live recruiting period as NCAA case drags on

Kansas coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend were held off the road for the live recruiting period in June and July, sources told CBS Sports. Self and Townsend missed the biggest period in college basketball recruiting, which came and went Sunday afternoon without the leader of the reigning national champions at key events nationwide.
KANSAS STATE
Warriors' top offseason addition is actually James Wiseman, whose ask and expectations have been simplified

After making his 2022 Summer League debut, James Wiseman got a delectable taste of the Golden State Warriors' unique version of the old "good cop-bad cop" routine. Wiseman, who hasn't played in an NBA game in over 15 months due, put up 11 points and two blocks in Las Vegas, his first action since a three-game G League stint in March that ended with knee swelling that shut him down for the rest of the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Launching rehab assignment

Heasley (shoulder) will start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. Heasley has been out since July 10 with right shoulder tendinitis, but he appears to be on track to return to the Royals' rotation in the next week or so. The 25-year-old has produced a 5.50 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 40 strikeouts over 52.1 innings in 11 starts this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Braves' Adam Duvall: Requires season-ending surgery

Duvall, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Duvall exited Saturday's contest with left wrist discomfort, but he's since been diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath and will be out for the rest of 2022. The 33-year-old will finish the campaign with a .213/.276/.401 slash line, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI in 86 games.
ATLANTA, GA
Julio Rodríguez injury update: Mariners All-Star misses another game with wrist issue; IL stint possible

Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez will miss a third consecutive game on Sunday when Seattle wraps up its series against the Houston Astros. Rodríguez recently underwent an MRI that revealed bruising in his left wrist, according to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer. It's possible that the Mariners could place him on the 10-day injured list for a retroactive stint, which would allow them to backdate it up to three days -- in other words, he would have to miss only a week of action at that point.
SEATTLE, WA
Royals' Nick Pratto: Called up, starting Friday

Pratto was called up from Triple-A Omaha and will start Friday against the Rays, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. After being sent down to Triple-A on Sunday, Pratto will return to the big leagues ahead of the Royals' first series of the second half. The 23-year-old will replace Edward Olivares (quadriceps) on the active roster after Olivares was placed on the 10-day injured list. Pratto is starting at first base and batting seventh against Tampa Bay.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hammers second home run

Bradley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 28-5 loss to the Blue Jays. The long ball was only the second of the season for Bradley, who has struggled to deliver fantasy-relevant numbers despite holding down a near-everyday role for much of the season. In addition to his limited power production, Bradley has supplied two stolen bases, 27 RBI and 17 runs while batting a meager .203 across 83 games this season.
BOSTON, MA
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Rolls ankle, leaves start early

Matz left Saturday's start against the Reds in the sixth inning after he rolled his right ankle, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Matz rolled his right ankle trying to field a ball at first base with one out in the sixth inning Saturday against the Reds, forcing him to exit the contest early. Making his first start after being activated from the 15-day injured list July 17, the left-hander pitched 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven before exiting. Junior Fernandez replaced him on the mound and Matz can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
White Sox's Adam Engel: Not starting Game 2

Engel isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Engel started Saturday's matinee and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He'll get a breather for the second game while AJ Pollock starts in center field and bats seventh.
CHICAGO, IL
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Suffers broken right clavicle

Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle Friday against St. Louis. Stephenson was hit in the shoulder by a foul ball and he was unable to complete a throw to first base a few pitches later. No timetable has been announced for his return, though he'll likely miss a large portion of the rest of the campaign.
CINCINNATI, OH
Royals' Bobby Witt: Fills stat sheet Saturday

Witt went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rays. Witt opened the scoring with an RBI double in the third inning, and he added a two-run homer in the eighth to end it. He also stole third in his first trip on base as part of a double-steal with Andrew Benintendi. Witt's been running without much hesitation lately -- he has six steals in his last 10 contests. He's batting .349 (15-for-43) in that span. For the season, the rookie is up to a .256/.299/.457 slash line with 14 homers, 50 RBI, 51 runs scored, 19 steals, 19 doubles and five triples in 90 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
White Sox's Luis Robert: Still absent Friday

Robert (head) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Robert will remain out of the lineup as he continues to battle lightheadedness, missing his third consecutive contest. Adam Engel will draw another start in center field and bat ninth against Cleveland.
CHICAGO, IL
Astros' Jake Meyers: Exits Saturday's matchup

Meyers was removed from Saturday's game against the Mariners in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent elbow injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers was hit in the elbow by a pitch in the top of the ninth inning and remained in the game to run the bases, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Prior to his departure, he went 2-for-3 with a double. It's not yet clear whether the 26-year-old will be forced to miss additional time.
HOUSTON, TX
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Reinstated, starting Friday

Taylor (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list and is starting Friday against the Rockies. Taylor spent nearly three weeks on the injured list due to a concussion but recently appeared in two rehab games and went 3-for-8 with a run, a stolen base and a strikeout. He's starting in center field and batting ninth Friday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Angels' Dillon Thomas: Called up Friday

Thomas was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. After he rejoined the organization at the end of June, Thomas will make his way to Atlanta ahead of the Angels' first series of the second half Friday. The outfielder has appeared in one game in the big leagues this season, going 0-for-2 with a walk and run scored June 9 versus the Red Sox. David MacKinnon was optioned to Salt Lake on Friday in a corresponding move.
ANAHEIM, CA
Astros' Michael Brantley: Activity beginning soon

Brantley (shoulder) could begin swinging a bat within the next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Brantley has been sidelined since June 26 and has made limited progress since. He'll take the first step in his return to the field but will need to ramp up his activity and complete a rehab appearance prior to being activated. Brantley could return at some point in early August.
HOUSTON, TX

