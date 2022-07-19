Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Chatham; Effingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR PORTIONS OF EFFINGHAM AND CHATHAM COUNTIES At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Godley Station, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include: Pooler, Godley Station, I-16/I-95 Interchange, Savannah International Airport, Downtown Savannah, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Bloomingdale, Meinhard and Monteith. This warning includes the following interstates: I-16 between mile markers 150 and 162. I-516 near mile marker 9. I-95 in Georgia between mile markers 98 and 111. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO