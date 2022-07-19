ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Chatham; Effingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR PORTIONS OF EFFINGHAM AND CHATHAM COUNTIES At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Godley Station, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include: Pooler, Godley Station, I-16/I-95 Interchange, Savannah International Airport, Downtown Savannah, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Bloomingdale, Meinhard and Monteith. This warning includes the following interstates: I-16 between mile markers 150 and 162. I-516 near mile marker 9. I-95 in Georgia between mile markers 98 and 111. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Effingham by NWS

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Camden, Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Southwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia East central Brantley County in southeastern Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 749 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waverly, or 9 miles north of Woodbine, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waverly and Tarboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA

