4 of The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s Favorite Cooking Tools

The Pioneer Woman relies on cooking tools to help her prepare meals. They assist her with everything from measuring to baking. Here are four of Ree Drummond ’s favorite cooking tools.

Ree Drummond swears by her kitchen scoop

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drummond usually gets her cooking tools from a local restaurant supply store. During an episode of The Pioneer Woman , she says the restaurant supply store is like a “wonderland” for her because it has every cooking tool you could ever imagine.

Drummond says a scoop is “indispensable” when she needs to make Italian meatball soup. This is one of her favorite kitchen tools. She says she likes that they come in many different sizes.

Drummond has a drawer full of scoops at home. She uses them for scooping sherbet and ice cream, cookie dough, and for getting the right amount of batter into muffin tins.

Drummond says small scoops are an “answer to prayers” if you’re making meatball soup. This kitchen tool helps her scoop up the meatballs. When making her meatball soup, she mixes ground beef, one egg, minced garlic, lemon juice, minced parsley, salt, pepper, ground oregano, and grated parmesan cheese in a bowl.

Ree Drummond uses a baking sheet pan for pizza

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/exNKlK5upag?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Drummond says baking sheets are a “must” for potato leek pizza. She describes the sheet pan as the one kitchen item she can’t live without . Some of the meals Drummond makes on a baking sheet are beef tenderloin, whole chicken, vegetables, cookies, and birthday cake.

Drummond says baking sheets make perfect pizza pans. “I love making pizza,” she says during The Pioneer Woman show. “I would eat it morning, noon, and night.”

Ree Drummond says iron skillets are her ‘life’

Drummond says iron skillets are perfect for many meals, especially skillet cookie sundaes. This is a cookie baked in an iron skillet and topped with ice cream, whipped cream, and hot fudge.

“One thing I’ve learned through the years is that when you’re cooking, you really don’t need a whole bunch of fancy stuff,” Drummond says. According to her, iron skillets are the perfect tool to have around the kitchen. “These things are the best. They’re absolutely indestructible, you can do anything with them. You can fry in them, sauté, cook, and in my case, bake.”

Drummond loves iron skillets so much that she collects them. “Iron skillets are pretty much my life,” exclaims the Accidental Country Girl. She cooks many of her favorite meals in a skillet. Some of the dishes Drummond prepares in a skillet are egg in a hole, croissant French toast, patty melts, pasta primavera , and individual Eggberts Sunrisers.

Ree Drummond must have her kitchen torch

Drummond uses her kitchen torch to make crème brulé. The torch helps caramelize the sugar. Mini marguerites are another dessert she likes to prepare with her kitchen torch. She says mini marguerites are like “sweet, savory S’mores.”

Drummond says it’s simple to make this treat. All you need is a saltine cracker. For the next step, spread peanut butter on top, and then top it off with a marshmallow. For the finishing touch, use the kitchen torch to toast the marshmallow. When it comes to favorite cooking tools, Drummond also likes to use a flat whisk and a potato masher.

RELATED : ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Recommends 4 Essential Kitchen Tools for Small Spaces

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .