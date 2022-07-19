ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

4 of The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s Favorite Cooking Tools

By Sheiresa Ngo
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

The Pioneer Woman relies on cooking tools to help her prepare meals. They assist her with everything from measuring to baking. Here are four of Ree Drummond ’s favorite cooking tools.

Ree Drummond swears by her kitchen scoop

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drummond usually gets her cooking tools from a local restaurant supply store. During an episode of The Pioneer Woman , she says the restaurant supply store is like a “wonderland” for her because it has every cooking tool you could ever imagine.

Drummond says a scoop is “indispensable” when she needs to make Italian meatball soup. This is one of her favorite kitchen tools. She says she likes that they come in many different sizes.

Drummond has a drawer full of scoops at home. She uses them for scooping sherbet and ice cream, cookie dough, and for getting the right amount of batter into muffin tins.

Drummond says small scoops are an “answer to prayers” if you’re making meatball soup. This kitchen tool helps her scoop up the meatballs. When making her meatball soup, she mixes ground beef, one egg, minced garlic, lemon juice, minced parsley, salt, pepper, ground oregano, and grated parmesan cheese in a bowl.

Ree Drummond uses a baking sheet pan for pizza

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/exNKlK5upag?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Drummond says baking sheets are a “must” for potato leek pizza. She describes the sheet pan as the one kitchen item she can’t live without . Some of the meals Drummond makes on a baking sheet are beef tenderloin, whole chicken, vegetables, cookies, and birthday cake.

Drummond says baking sheets make perfect pizza pans. “I love making pizza,” she says during The Pioneer Woman show. “I would eat it morning, noon, and night.”

Ree Drummond says iron skillets are her ‘life’

Drummond says iron skillets are perfect for many meals, especially skillet cookie sundaes. This is a cookie baked in an iron skillet and topped with ice cream, whipped cream, and hot fudge.

“One thing I’ve learned through the years is that when you’re cooking, you really don’t need a whole bunch of fancy stuff,” Drummond says. According to her, iron skillets are the perfect tool to have around the kitchen. “These things are the best. They’re absolutely indestructible, you can do anything with them. You can fry in them, sauté, cook, and in my case, bake.”

Drummond loves iron skillets so much that she collects them. “Iron skillets are pretty much my life,” exclaims the Accidental Country Girl. She cooks many of her favorite meals in a skillet. Some of the dishes Drummond prepares in a skillet are egg in a hole, croissant French toast, patty melts, pasta primavera , and individual Eggberts Sunrisers.

Ree Drummond must have her kitchen torch

Drummond uses her kitchen torch to make crème brulé. The torch helps caramelize the sugar. Mini marguerites are another dessert she likes to prepare with her kitchen torch. She says mini marguerites are like “sweet, savory S’mores.”

Drummond says it’s simple to make this treat. All you need is a saltine cracker. For the next step, spread peanut butter on top, and then top it off with a marshmallow. For the finishing touch, use the kitchen torch to toast the marshmallow. When it comes to favorite cooking tools, Drummond also likes to use a flat whisk and a potato masher.

RELATED : ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Recommends 4 Essential Kitchen Tools for Small Spaces

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ree Drummond
TODAY.com

I tried 11 mayonnaises and one was clearly the condiment king

Frankly, I deserve a James Beard Award after tasting 11 mayonnaise varieties in one sitting. I’m not mayo-averse by any means, but the condiment is typically only as good as the food it is paired with. And when paired with a spoon (or slice of bread), it’s nothing to write home about … or is it?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Meatball Soup#Food Drink#Favorite Cooking Tools#Nbcu Photo Bank#Getty Images Drummond#The Pioneer Woman#Italian
outsidemagazine

I Have Been Frying Eggs Wrong My Entire Life

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. One of my greatest sources of wonder in life: At every breakfast joint I’ve ever patronized, there is a person working...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

How to Store Corn on the Cob So It Stays Sweet and Fresh

With its sweet, juicy kernels, corn is one of my favorite things to serve at summer cookouts and potlucks. Whether it’s dripping with butter on the cob or tossed in a snappy salad, corn’s got a lot going for it. Depending on where you live, corn is in season from about May through September, usually peaking around July and August. Here’s how to properly store all that fresh corn you scored at the farmers market.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SFGate

What's the best barbecue sauce? We tasted 13 major brands to find out.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Volumes have been written about barbecue sauce - there are about as many regional styles as there are places that serve smoked meats. Serious 'cue-heads have their favorites, partisans defend their hometown varieties and competition teams guard the recipes for their elixirs like they were state secrets.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

This Creamy Cucumber Salad Should Be Your Go-To Side Dish for Summer Grilling

Summer days are some of my favorite times to host dinners for family and friends. Beautiful weather and longer stretches of sunlight lend themselves perfectly to outdoor grilling. But while making those perfectly grilled steaks, hamburgers, and hot dogs, sometimes I want to offer a side dish that is a break from those traditional starchy options like potato or macaroni salad, and showcases the fresh vegetables and herbs of the season. And thanks to food blogger @feelgoodfoodie, this Creamy Cucumber Salad may just fit the bill.
RECIPES
Salon

Trader Joe's 6 best frozen meals to add to your cart right now

One of the great joys of shopping at Trader Joe's is walking down the vast frozen food aisle, which is generously stocked with an assortment of packaged meals that ring up at affordable prices. It seems like there's always something new for shoppers to discover as they peruse the supermarket's wide selection, which includes Indian, Italian, Mexican, Thai and more choices perfect for lunch or dinner.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Anne Burrell Uses In Deviled Eggs

You can find deviled eggs on the menu in almost any setting. Fancy restaurant? Deviled eggs. Backyard barbecue? Deviled eggs. Holiday party? You guessed it. This easy appetizer can be made with as few as two ingredients: eggs and mayonnaise. However, those who have made them before often like to put their own twist on the dish. Seasonings such as salt and paprika are commonly used to add flavor, though Food Network suggests adding avocado, pickles, or bacon.
RECIPES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

147K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy