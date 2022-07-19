ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Search Continues For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Left Woman Critically Injured, 2 Girls Hurt In West Philadelphia

By Jasmine Payoute
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qyy2U_0glMI8hz00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman and two girls in West Philadelphia. The youngest victim was only 3 years old. It happened Monday night at North 50th Street and Haverford Avenue.

Police say four people were crossing the street, heading to a store when that accident happened. Three of them were injured, one critically.

“Why would you just hit somebody and run? Why not stop, call the cops? At least do that,” Christina, a relative, said.

A hit-and-driver wreaked havoc in West Philadelphia Monday night, leaving behind a trail of disbelief and heartache.

“Her leg from here and down is off. She just lost her mother and father a year and a half ago,” Eugene Stokes said. “I mean, it’s crazy.”

Stokes says his niece was one of the three people hit as they were approaching the corner of North 50th Street and Haverford Avenue before 10 p.m. Monday.

Surveillance video captured the driver speeding down a one-way before impact.

“The vehicle actually jumped the curb, hit a fire hydrant with such force it knocked this metal fire hydrant off its base,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

“I heard that somebody that was in a shooting came speeding somewhere from that way,” Stokes said.

Police did not confirm the shooting, but loved ones identified Zarina Grisby as one of the victims. They say she was crossing the street with her son and two nieces — 3 years old and 13 years old. Her older sister says the children came rushing home.

“They was running with blood all over her face and I caught her at the door and I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ She said, ‘Mom, we got hit by a car,'” Christina said.

The girls received only minor bruises while Grisby was seriously injured.

Philadelphia police say the hit-and-run is one of 596 so far in 2022 and 41 so far this month.

“Very Emotional, hurt just,” Stokes said. “It’s terrible, that’s all.”

Relatives say doctors were able to save the victim’s leg.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the police.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

13-Year-Old Girl Shot In East Germantown Was Present During Fatal Beating Of 73-Year-Old James Lambert: Police Sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl shot in East Germantown on Friday was among the group of teenagers present during the brutal beating that killed 73-year-old James Lambert in North Philadelphia, police sources tell CBS3. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Osceola Street and 6:45 p.m. on July 22. Police say the 13-year-old girl was shot once behind her right ear and the bullet went through her jaw. She was placed in stable condition following the incident at Einstein Hospital. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, authorities say. Police sources say she’s not being charged in connection to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Fatally Shot In Kensington, Police Say 2nd Victim Walked Into Hospital Moments After Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood at 11:54 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the victim was shot in the head on the 700 block of Clearfield and 3100 block of Weymouth Streets. At least 10 shots were fired and police say a second victim walked into Episcopal Hospital just moments after the shooting. The 28-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds to his right leg and stomach. “Indicators that this second victim might be a person of interest as a possible suspect in this shooting, but right now the investigation is ongoing,” Capt. Anthony Ginaldi said. “We don’t know what the cause this shooting was, we don’t know whether it’s retaliation, drug-related or what so homicide is going to be investigating.” Investigators also recovered a gun. They say it was tossed under a nearby car at the scene. No further information is available at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Injured In Center City Shooting: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 55-year-old man was shot in Center City early Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened on 15th and Market Streets around 3 a.m. Police say the man was shot once in his left hand. He was placed in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to authorities. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Credit: Philadelphia police Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Traffic Accident
CBS Philly

‘Wild, Wild West But In Philadelphia’: Arsonist Caught On Camera Throwing Several Lit Objects Into Tacony Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brazen arson attack in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood was caught on camera. Police say someone targeted a home in the neighborhood, throwing several lit objects at the house and setting it on fire. Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with the victim Thursday night. The victim says his next-door neighbor helped save his life. Detectives hope surveillance video of the drive-by arsonist will help get them the leads they need to make an arrest. Security video shows the heart-pounding moments on June 30. In the video, you see a man throw what police describe as an incendiary device at a house along the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Multiple Residential Burglaries In Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police need your help to identify multiple suspects. Investigators say surveillance video shows four people who broke into several homes overnight on July 13. The robberies happened on Gilham Street and Unruh and Magee Avenues in Mayfair. Police say they stole various items, including car keys that they used to get away. If you have any information, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

35-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed Near Temple University’s Campus In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 35-year-old man was shot and killed near Temple University’s campus Friday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore just after 2 p.m. in North Philadelphia. According to police, a 35-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died. No weapons were recovered. No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$5,000 Reward Offered For Info In Hit-And-Run Involving Women, 2 Small Children In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More reward money is available for information in a hit-and-run crash involving three pedestrians. This happened late Monday night at North 50th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia. A car hit a woman and two small children as they were trying to cross the street. The crash took out a fire hydrant as well. The children weren’t seriously hurt but the woman remains hospitalized with critical leg injuries. “Well, I could tell you that when you see that video you can see that those two children were inches away from being catastrophically injured as well. I viewed the body-worn camera footage after this crash it was the most catastrophic leg injury I’ve ever seen in my 30 years,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said. Philadelphia police say the car is likely a blue Nissan sedan from the mid-2000s. It should have significant front-end damage. There’s now a $5,000 reward to catch the driver behind the wheel. Call Philadelphia police if you can help provide information to arrest the driver.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Philly

40-Year-Old Woman, 15-Year-Old Charged In Connection With Accidental Shooting Of 11-Year-Old In Logan, DA’s Office Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old woman and a 15-year-old are being charged in connection with an accidental shooting of an 11-year-old girl in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood, the District Attorney’s Office said Friday. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 4500 block of North 13th Street. The DA’s Office said Tiara Williams allegedly left a loaded gun unsecured in the home. The 15-year-old is accused of getting a hold of the gun and unintentionally shooting an 11-year-old girl. Investigators say the girl was a family friend. She was shot once in her shoulder and is in stable condition. According to the DA’s Office, there were no other children at the home without any adults at the time of the shooting. Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of children and has been ordered to relinquish all firearms. The 15-year-old is being charged as a juvenile with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Prosecutors: Yaphet Norman Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Camden Store Owner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a Camden bodega owner during a robbery attempt. Prosecutors say Yaphet Norman was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with felony murder. He’s accused of killing Luis Morales Tuesday morning at the Fortuna Mini Market in Camden. Norman is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Long-Time Camden Store Owner Luis Morales Shot, Killed During Robbery

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A long-time store owner in Camden was shot and killed in a brazen Tuesday morning robbery. Police are asking for the public’s help finding the killer. “It’s heartbreaking, it’s really heartbreaking,” said Samir Morales, the victim’s sister. For the past 17 years, the Fortuna Mini Market in Camden has been Luis Morales’ second home, his livelihood. But on Tuesday, the 40-year-old was shot and killed inside the store in the 1200 block of Louis Street. “Someone took his life selfishly and it’s not fair. He has kids and I’m just lost for words honestly,” Morales said. Candles now flicker on the...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Upper Macungie Township Police Fatally Shoot 15-Foot Snake That Was Strangling Man In Fogelsville

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Macungie Township police shot a snake to death in order to save a man who was being strangled by the reptile in Fogelsville Wednesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Church Street. Police said officers responded to a call at the home for a man in cardiac arrest with a snake wrapped around his neck. When the responding officers arrived at the house, police said the 28-year-old man was lying on the floor unresponsive with the middle portion of a large snake wrapped around his neck. According to police, one of the officers on the scene was able to shoot the snake in its head without causing further injury to the man. After the snake was hurt from the gunfire, police say they were able to pull the man to safety. The man was rushed to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police estimated the snake was at least 15 feet long. It has died.
FOGELSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Twin Home Unsafe After Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Property In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old is under arrest Thursday morning after police say the teen stole a car and then crashed it into a twin home in Northeast Philadelphia less than an hour later. There’s plenty of damage at the intersection of Dewees Street and Welsh Road. Police spotted a teenager speeding and driving erratically around 2:30 a.m. Police followed him to the intersection, where the teenager eventually jumped the curb, crashed through the fence, drove over the lawn, and launched into the air. That car landed on top of a parked car in the driveway and crashed into the front of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Kensington Rec Center Pool Closes For Summer After Staff Members Assaulted, Cars Vandalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Kensington recreation center has drained its pool and closed for the summer after five staff members were assaulted Thursday. Now police are trying to identify the three attackers. One of the victims is a 63-year-old woman who has been with Parks & Rec for 30 years. There have been other incidents at McVeigh Rec Center this summer, but this is the most violent. During one of the hottest days of the year, families in Kensington have one less way to cool off. The McVeigh Rec Center pool has been drained and it’s now closed for the season after a violent attack...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times At Store In Kensington, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section has left a man critically injured. It happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday at a mini-mart on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue. Police say the 45-year-old victim was shot multiple times. There’s no word on what led up to the shooting. An eyewitness told police the shooters fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Suspect Arrested After Stealing School Bus, Leading Officers On Chase Through North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a pursuit of a stolen bus through North Philadelphia ended with a suspect in custody. The pursuit ended at North 13th and West Norris Streets in North Philly around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Chopper 3 was live over the scene, where police say the driver bailed jumped out of the bus and tried to run away. (Credit: CBS3) (Credit: CBS3) The suspect was later caught by police and taken into custody. Police say the suspect almost hit an officer’s car during the chase. No one was injured, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy