Search Continues For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Left Woman Critically Injured, 2 Girls Hurt In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman and two girls in West Philadelphia. The youngest victim was only 3 years old. It happened Monday night at North 50th Street and Haverford Avenue.

Police say four people were crossing the street, heading to a store when that accident happened. Three of them were injured, one critically.

“Why would you just hit somebody and run? Why not stop, call the cops? At least do that,” Christina, a relative, said.

A hit-and-driver wreaked havoc in West Philadelphia Monday night, leaving behind a trail of disbelief and heartache.

“Her leg from here and down is off. She just lost her mother and father a year and a half ago,” Eugene Stokes said. “I mean, it’s crazy.”

Stokes says his niece was one of the three people hit as they were approaching the corner of North 50th Street and Haverford Avenue before 10 p.m. Monday.

Surveillance video captured the driver speeding down a one-way before impact.

“The vehicle actually jumped the curb, hit a fire hydrant with such force it knocked this metal fire hydrant off its base,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

“I heard that somebody that was in a shooting came speeding somewhere from that way,” Stokes said.

Police did not confirm the shooting, but loved ones identified Zarina Grisby as one of the victims. They say she was crossing the street with her son and two nieces — 3 years old and 13 years old. Her older sister says the children came rushing home.

“They was running with blood all over her face and I caught her at the door and I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ She said, ‘Mom, we got hit by a car,'” Christina said.

The girls received only minor bruises while Grisby was seriously injured.

Philadelphia police say the hit-and-run is one of 596 so far in 2022 and 41 so far this month.

“Very Emotional, hurt just,” Stokes said. “It’s terrible, that’s all.”

Relatives say doctors were able to save the victim’s leg.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the police.