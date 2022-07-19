ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports first case of monkeypox

By Zoey Muessel
 5 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reported the first presumed case of monkeypox in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Confirmatory testing is being performed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to a press release, the person is a man in his 30s with recent travel history outside of Nebraska, who isolating at home. LLCHD is currently investigating potential close contacts and will notify those who may have been exposed.

The health department reminds the public that though the risk to the public is currently considered low, it’s important to be aware of the virus' apparent local presence.

It is recommended that anyone who has an unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms contact their healthcare provider for evaluation.

Symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches or backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

Sometimes people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms, while others only experience a rash.

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox but some antiviral medications have been used effectively. Some who have had close, personal contact with a person who has the virus may be able to receive a vaccine for the prevention of monkeypox, says the LLCHD.

