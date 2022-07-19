Students Hit With OC Spray After Multiple Summer School Fights Break Out In Charles County

Westlake High School Photo Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Things heated up for some summer school students who got into several fights in Charles County, officials announced.

Officers from the Charles County School Resource Section and Patrol responded to Westlake High School shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18, where there were reports of multiple groups of individuals fighting in the building.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that they deployed OC spray - commonly known as pepper spray - on several students during the incident “to gain compliance.”

The investigation into the fights determined that in addition to the summer school students, two individuals who were not enrolled entered the building to participate in the incident.

As of Tuesday, July 19, investigators said that five people have been charged on a juvenile offense report and released to their parents, with one more expected. They advised that two others will be charged as adults for their involvement in the incident, which remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of anyone involved in the incident.

