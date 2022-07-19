ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

No charges brought against state agents involved in deadly shooting at Huber Heights gas station

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdIuu_0glMHViQ00
Huber Heights Marathon Station Officer-Involved Shooting Officers were on scene for hours after a man was shot and killed by an officer Thursday night at a Huber Heights gas station. (Megan Heady/Staff)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — No charges will be filed against two state agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit involved in a deadly shooting at a Huber Heights gas station earlier this year.

On Tuesday, a grand jury in Montgomery County declined to indict either state agent involved in the deadly shooting which happened April 14 outside the Marathon gas station in the 7800 block of Old Troy Pike around 7:30 p.m.

An Ohio Investigative Unit agent called 911 to report the shooting.

“We are over here at the Marathon located by Kroger,” the agent told 911 dispatchers. “We’ve got a shooting. We had a male pull out a gun on another guy and shoot him.”

The caller asked dispatchers to tell responding officers that they were “unmarked” and “on duty.”

Alonzo Nesby, 60, of Huber Heights was identified as the man killed in the shooting, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. A second person who was shot was expected to be OK, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said.

“The Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested by the Huber Heights Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving the Ohio Investigative Unit that occurred on Thursday evening,” Ohio BCI spokesman Steve Irwin previously told News Center 7. “No officers were injured. BCI’s Crime Scene Unit and Special Investigations Unit responded.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit is a team of fully-sworn, plainclothes officers responsible for enforcing the state’s alcohol, tobacco and food stamp fraud laws. The unit investigates suspected illegal activity in liquor permit premises like bars, restaurants and carryouts.

Ohio BCI and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have not said why the Ohio Investigative Unit was at the gas station that night.

The identities of the agents involved have not been released.

News Center 7 has reached out to Ohio BCI regarding the shooting and investigation Tuesday afternoon and are awaiting their response.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
Huber Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Marathon, OH
City
Huber Heights, OH
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — An officer has shot and killed a man in Madisonville, Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The shooting took place at approximately 5:15 p.m. late Saturday afternoon in a U.D.F. parking lot on Red Bank and Madison Roads, WCPO reports.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews extinguish fire on Dell St. in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews have extinguished a fire that was reported in Dayton early Sunday morning. Emergency personnel was called to the fire on Bell Street around 5:15 a.m. >>Person dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating Harrison Twp. gas station. Additional reports say this fire has been...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Irwin
Daily Advocate

Names released in Sunday morning crash

GREENVILLE-On July 24, 12:38 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, New Madison Fire Department, and the Darke County Coroner were dispatched to the 3400 block of US 127 in reference to a two vehicle head on crash. A preliminary investigation revealed a black 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gas Station#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Second Person#Fraud#Violent Crime#Kroger#Ohio Bci#News Center 7#Crime Scene Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy