No charges brought against state agents involved in deadly shooting at Huber Heights gas station

Huber Heights Marathon Station Officer-Involved Shooting Officers were on scene for hours after a man was shot and killed by an officer Thursday night at a Huber Heights gas station. (Megan Heady/Staff)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — No charges will be filed against two state agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit involved in a deadly shooting at a Huber Heights gas station earlier this year.

On Tuesday, a grand jury in Montgomery County declined to indict either state agent involved in the deadly shooting which happened April 14 outside the Marathon gas station in the 7800 block of Old Troy Pike around 7:30 p.m.

An Ohio Investigative Unit agent called 911 to report the shooting.

“We are over here at the Marathon located by Kroger,” the agent told 911 dispatchers. “We’ve got a shooting. We had a male pull out a gun on another guy and shoot him.”

The caller asked dispatchers to tell responding officers that they were “unmarked” and “on duty.”

Alonzo Nesby, 60, of Huber Heights was identified as the man killed in the shooting, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. A second person who was shot was expected to be OK, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said.

“The Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested by the Huber Heights Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving the Ohio Investigative Unit that occurred on Thursday evening,” Ohio BCI spokesman Steve Irwin previously told News Center 7. “No officers were injured. BCI’s Crime Scene Unit and Special Investigations Unit responded.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit is a team of fully-sworn, plainclothes officers responsible for enforcing the state’s alcohol, tobacco and food stamp fraud laws. The unit investigates suspected illegal activity in liquor permit premises like bars, restaurants and carryouts.

Ohio BCI and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have not said why the Ohio Investigative Unit was at the gas station that night.

The identities of the agents involved have not been released.

News Center 7 has reached out to Ohio BCI regarding the shooting and investigation Tuesday afternoon and are awaiting their response.

©2022 Cox Media Group