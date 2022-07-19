Mid-Year 2022: Hip-Hop’s Still the Top Genre But Latin & World Music Are Making Gains

Live Nation hired Ricardo Taco to lead Latin music strategy for the company’s concerts division across Canada, giving him responsibility for growing Live Nation’s Latin music presence in Toronto and new markets throughout the country. He will also act as the liaison between Live Nation senior vp of global touring Hans Schafer and the company’s Latin booking team globally, help develop Latin touring shows for Canadian venues and more. Also hired to the Latin team was Claudia Valencia, who joined as a tour director out of Guadalajara, Mexico, as well as Maritsa Restrepo, who boarded as a ticketing coordinator in Los Angeles. Valencia will develop and implement business strategies for Live Nation Latin tours, while Restrepo will assist with tour set-ups, facilitate promotions and aid in communication between artist teams and venues while helping with various day-to-day projects.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO