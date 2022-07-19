Mid-Year 2022: Hip-Hop’s Still the Top Genre But Latin & World Music Are Making Gains

This week in dance music: The Chainsmokers announced that they’re launching themselves into space, traveling electronic festival Breakaway announced a California date happening this fall, Dimitri Vegas told us about his first starring role in a feature film, we celebrated the 32 year anniversary of Black Box’s 1990 hit “Everybody Everybody” hitting No. 1 on Dance Club Songs, BMG acquired the publishing catalog of French legend Jean-Michel Jarre, Swedish House Mafia announced a two-year residency with Wynn Las Vegas, Skrillex graced what appears to be the credit list for Beyoncé’s forthcoming LP Renaissance, Sofi Tukker’s “Summer In New York” hit the top 10 on Dance Mix/Show Airplay, Fred Again.. teased a forthcoming Swedish House Mafia collab, ODESZA dropped their new album, we went to Tomorrowland, and we broke down the top most played tracks of the Belgian mega-festival.
