Miami, FL

Miami plans to donate guns to Ukraine. They are not going to the military

By Anna Wilder, Joey Flechas
 5 days ago

The city of Miami is sending more than 150 used guns to Ukrainian police — not to soldiers fighting on the front lines of the Russian invasion.

In June, city officials announced the intention to put firearms in the hands of Ukrainians defending their country, though it was not clear who would receive the weapons. Since then, the city has rushed to throw together a plan that became clearer Tuesday when the city announced that the police department for one of Kyiv’s suburbs, Irpin, would receive 167 surplus guns.

“We’ve been building a plane as we fly it,” said Commissioner Ken Russell, who has sponsored the idea. He’s running for Florida’s 27th Congressional District as a Democrat.

To facilitate the shipment, Miami commissioners on Tuesday named Irpin as one of Miami’s sister cities. The vote allows the city governments to coordinate the donation. A dozen of the guns were later displayed on a table at City Hall during a press conference. Officials hope other local police departments will piggyback on Miami’s plan.

Commissioner Ken Russell holds a press conference about the city’s “Guns 4 Ukraine” gun buyback program on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Miami City Hall. A total of 167 guns were collected that will be given to the sister city of Irpin, Ukraine, for the police force. Alie Skowronski/askowronski@miamiherald.com

The firearms range from guns purchased as part of the city’s buyback program to confiscated weapons. Miami police held a “Guns 4 Ukraine” buyback event on June 18, where the department offered gift cards worth between $50 to $200, depending on the type of gun.

Russell had previously proposed giving the guns to Ukraine, but it was not clear who would receive the firearms. Russell said that after he connected with a Ukrainian member of parliament, they requested that the guns be directed to Irpin police..

“This is an unprecedented effort, and many people were skeptical that a city would be able to do this, but we have found a way,” Russell said. “We are here to help them in their time of need, and they’ve shown their bravery.”

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales, left, and Commissioner Ken Russell hold a press conference about the city’s “Guns 4 Ukraine” gun buyback program on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Miami City Hall. A total of 167 guns were collected that will be given to the sister city of Irpin for the police force. Alie Skowronski/askowronski@miamiherald.com

Officials on Tuesday said that the city has cleared the plan with the U.S. State Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Miami police also verified that confiscated guns weren’t part of ongoing criminal cases or reported stolen.

Miami’s city government has not yet signed an agreement with a licensed exporter but hopes to ship the guns within a few weeks, said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

Russell said Irpin’s police department has reported a shortage of handguns and rifles. In addition to guns, the city will also send helmets and bulletproof vests. Morales said they are assisting fellow police officers who are putting their life on the line, as they would in any other country fighting to keep their community safe.

Ukraine officials had asked them to send the initial shipment as soon as possible, according to Russell.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales, right, speaks with Commissioner Ken Russell during a press conference about the city’s “Guns 4 Ukraine” gun buyback program on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Miami City Hall. They worked to safely collect the guns and create a relationship with Irpin, now a sister city, for their police force. A total of 167 guns were collected. Alie Skowronski/askowronski@miamiherald.com
Commissioner Ken Russell gestures to 12 of the 167 guns collected during a press conference for the city’s “Guns 4 Ukraine” gun buyback program on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Miami City Hall. Alie Skowronski/askowronski@miamiherald.com

Trump, DeSantis headline two Republican conferences Saturday on opposing Florida coasts

It was a big day for Republicans in Florida as former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis headlined two conferences on opposing coasts Saturday evening. The Republican Party of Florida held its Sunshine Summit this weekend at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino near Hollywood, where DeSantis was featured during an evening dinner. And Turning Point USA, an organization for conservative youth and young adults, gathered in Tampa, where Trump spoke.
Miami-Dade mayor demands candidate for county commission stop using her photo in mailer

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is threatening legal action against a County Commission candidate for a flier falsely suggesting she won Levine Cava’s endorsement. The flier by District 12 candidate Sophia Lacayao shows a photo of her posing with Levine Cava and another photo of her with Annette Taddeo, a Florida senator running for Congress. Both are Democrats, and Lacayo is a Republican seeking a non-partisan seat on the commission.
Two Miami men arrested after endangered Key deer was found in their car, deputies say

Two Miami men were arrested early Sunday morning after deputies in the Florida Keys found an endangered Key deer in their car during a traffic stop, according to authorities. Yoankis Hernandez Pena, 38, and Andres Leon Valdes, 45, face charges of animal cruelty and taking, possessing or selling a federally designated endangered or threatened species, county jail records show. They are in custody as of Sunday afternoon awaiting their bond hearing, Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, told the Miami Herald.
Miami police buy 167 guns off Floridians for as much as $150 each 'to send to Ukraine' - but cynics say there's too much red tape to send them overseas, and that they're too primitive to fight Putin's army anyway

Florida residents donated 167 assault rifles and handguns to Miami police as part of a buyback initiative that sends firearms to Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russia. The Guns 4 Ukraine program allowed residents to off-load their weapons to police on Saturday with 'no questions asked.'. Officials gave residents $50 for handguns,...
Woman shot dead in downtown Miami overnight

MIAMI – A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Saturday in downtown Miami, police said. According to a Miami police spokesperson, units responded to the area of Southeast First Avenue and First Street at around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting and found a woman in her 20s wounded.
