FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - All but two people involved a shooting in Fountain this week have been accounted for, according to police. Fountain Police shared photos of a suspect vehicle and two people they believe were involved in a shooting that was carried out on Wednesday at about 3:40 p.m. Police were called to the 900 block of Legend Oak Drive on a report of an aggravated robbery. Before officers arrived, the suspects fled the area in a dark-grey Honda sedan with a Colorado temporary tag. The suspect vehicle might have minor rear-end damage.

FOUNTAIN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO