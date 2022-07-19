ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Mountain lion spotted on Mount Helena

By MTN News
KTVH
KTVH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2ywz_0glMGgwO00
Adobe

HELENA — The City of Helena is asking people to use caution after a mountain lion was spotted on Mount Helena recently.

According to a Facebook the encounter happened on the Old Chevy Trail on the west side of the park. The post did not say when the encounter happened.

The city offered tips for minimizing and avoiding mountain lion encounters.

  • Don’t hike or run at dawn or dusk. Mountain lions are most active during these times.
  • Don’t let pets run unleashed. This is a sensitive point with dog owners who love to run with their four-legged partners, but a running dog can trigger a cat’s predatory response and even lead a mountain lion back to the pet owner.
  • Never run or hike alone. Go with a friend or in a group.
  • Keep children close while on the trail. Small children running ahead may attract a mountain lion.
  • Carry a deterrent device such as capsicum spray and know how to use it.

And if you do come across a mountain lion take steps to minimize or avoid an attack.

  • Never approach a mountain lion. Slowly back away.
  • Never run from a mountain lion. Quick movements may trigger an attack.
  • Appear larger than they are by raising the arms above the head or steadily waving a jacket. Do not bend over which will make a person look “smaller” to the mountain lion.
  • Maintain eye contact to show the animal that you are aware of its presence.
  • Talk or yell loudly. Let others in the area know what the situation is.
  • If hikers are traveling with small children, pull them to close or pick them up without bending over.
  • Carry a deterrent device such as capsicum spray and know how to use it.
  • Be prepared to fight with a branch or rock or pepper spray. Do not “play dead.”

Comments / 5

Related
The Moose 95.1 FM

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures, no matter how valuable they ended up being. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did.
MONTANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

HELENA: Top 9 Best Tourist Attractions in Helena, Montana

Helena the “Queen City of the Rockies”, and capital of MONTANA became a home to a vibrant cultural centre with an eclectic shopping scene, art galleries and great local bands. It also has great restaurants, microbreweries, and an extensive trail system. Let’s get rid of our renaissance hangovers...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man last seen in Butte-Silver Bow area located

BUTTE, Mont. - A 29-year-old man has been reported as missing. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports Cody Dodd was last seen in the Butte-Silver Bow area. Dodd may be traveling with his wife and three kids. If you see him, you are asked to please call...
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Helena, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Pets & Animals
KTVH

PopCycle, new ice cream stand in Helena

HELENA — A Helena ice cream e-bike is hitting the parks around town, all run by teens. Some favorite sweet treats like character popsicles and Choco tacos, are usually only available by wholesale but, PopCycle has over 20 kinds of ice cream, plus cotton candy. Pop Cycle was an...
HELENA, MT
montanasports.com

Helena 6-12th grade mountain biking team promotes inclusion and community

HELENA — The Helena Cyclones are a 6th-12 grade mountain biking team. The group is part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) program and their core values are fun, inclusion, equity, respect, and community. Due to these values, the Cyclones do not hold tryouts and do not make cuts to their squad.
HELENA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Is Butte developing a Bozeman migration problem?

I had a very interesting conversation yesterday with a friend I hadn't seen in months. We hadn't seen each other because she and her husband moved from Bozeman to Butte. "The prices here (Bozeman) are just too much. We were never going to get a place to live that made sense. So we packed our s*** and got out of here, over the hill." Ok, then.
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

‘We are here, we will continue to be here:’ Drag Queen Story Hour in Helena moving forward

Montana Pride is gearing up for a weekend filled with LGBTQ+ events including a Drag Queen Story Hour at the Montana Book Co. in Helena despite an online threat that’s under investigation. The threat was made on the social media platform Gab by one individual who identified themselves as an Oath Keeper, a far-right anti-government […] The post ‘We are here, we will continue to be here:’ Drag Queen Story Hour in Helena moving forward appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Lions#Running Dog#The Old Chevy Trail
Cat Country 102.9

Look Out for Zombies. This Depressing Montana Mall is Eerily Dark

When I was a teenager, the mall was the place to go. One could easily spend hours wandering around shopping, checking out cute girls, snickering at the risque items at Spencer's, dropping our entire allowance at the arcade, and eating unhealthy food from the food court. Parents would drop their kids off at the mall with a few bucks and say, "I'll pick you up later, have fun."
HAVRE, MT
KTVH

UPDATE: Crews have "good handle" on wildland fire northeast of Helena

HELENA — Update 4:30 p.m. Incident Commander Marc Weniger, who is also an assistant chief for Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, told MTN that fire crews have got a good handle on suppressing the fire and are working on maintaining containment. Crews will continue to work on mopping up the hot spots.
yourbigsky.com

Top-rated colleges in Montana

Have you ever wondered which colleges in Montana are the best to enroll in? Niche lists the six best four-year colleges for 2022 in Montana. Coming in at number one is Montana State University, located in Bozeman. The school has an 81% acceptance rate and a 60% rate of students graduating. The most popular majors students are interested in include nursing, marketing, and consumer sciences.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
montanarightnow.com

City of Helena to close some streets for maintenance

HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena is closing some roads for summer street maintenance beginning Monday, July 25 through Thursday, July 28. The City of Helena will be closing down the following roads on the following days:. Monday-Tuesday (July 25-26) Intersection of North Oakes Street and Poplar Street. Tuesday...
HELENA, MT
KTVH

Montana Pride event Drag Story Hour garners social media backlash

HELENA — The Montana Human Rights Network says it is monitoring alleged threats made against a Montana Pride Event set for Saturday, July 24 in downtown Helena. Drag Story Hour, where drag performers from the Great Falls Troop Mister Sisters read children's books about acceptance, has received social media backlash on Facebook and on Gab. The event has garnered online outrage from some critics, with one reportedly threatening to "shut this demonic preying on children down," and saying "people need to show up to shut this pedophile garbage down. I'll be there."
HELENA, MT
KTVH

Montana Pride kicks off events in Helena

HELENA — The 8th annual Montana Pride kicked off on Sunday, July 17 with a drag brunch with performers across Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. Julie Yard has been a drag performer for seven years with the Great Falls troop Mister Sisters and says Pride is about celebrating who you are with the other members of the LGBTQ+ community.
HELENA, MT
KTVH

Wildfire reported northeast of Helena

HELENA — UPDATE 7:00 p.m. — The Moors Mountain fire has been updated to 115 acres burned as of 6:50 p.m. The fire is currently burning in heavy timber. ORIGINAL STORY — The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says a new wildfire has been reported in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness northeast of Helena.
montanarightnow.com

Helena police looking for missing 16-year-old

HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old. Gage Breneman is around five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. It is unknown what he was last wearing. The Helena Police Department said he is not missing under suspicious circumstances. If you have...
montanarightnow.com

Motorcycle crash update on I-15

HELENA, Mont. - A motorcycle crash was reported on 7/17 between Helena and Wolf Creek. The driver of the motorcycle received CPR, but responders were unable to revive him. The traffic crash investigation indicates speed may have been a factor but cause of death was blunt force trauma. Seventy-Five year...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Construction east of Whitehall to begin this Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting will begin milling and paving work on the Whitehall East project on Monday. Crews will resurface and rehabilitate approximately 6 miles of Highway 69 east of Whitehall. Drivers and motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays when traveling...
WHITEHALL, MT
KTVH

KTVH

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy