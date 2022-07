Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati is pleased to announce that six new canine teams graduated from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office K9 Academy. Sheriff Imperati said, “Today, marks the culmination of fourteen weeks of intense and rigorous training for the handlers and their canine partners. I congratulate the new canine teams on their accomplishment, and we are fortunate that these teams will be deployed both within and outside of Dutchess County to patrol our communities and enhance public safety.”

